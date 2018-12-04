Ex-Canadian Diplomat: UK's Anti-Russia Info Ops Mark Decline in Western Values

On Monday, the international hacktivist group Anonymous released a new package of documents of the anti-Russian UK Integrity Initiative project. In particular, the documents include fake proof of Russian interference in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum disseminated among Spanish politicians and media.
These United Kingdom operations marked another step in "the decline of the West," Armstrong added, as its rulers try to counter any discussion they disagree with by portraying it as fake news.
"Our rulers are determined that their stories must not be challenged and thus they try to shut down all discussion. Accept, Believe, Repeat. Anything else is ‘fake news,’" Armstrong said.
READ MORE: Info Warfare Should Be Controlled Like Nuclear Weapons – Veteran Journalist
According to the first document leaked by Anonymous last month, the project was in fact a "large-scale information secret service" sponsored and created by London.
Until his retirement, Armstrong was a Canadian diplomat who was a specialist on the Soviet Union and Russia. He previously served as political counselor in the Canadian Embassy in Moscow.
All comments
Show new comments (0)