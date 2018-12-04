Register
04:05 GMT +304 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An NHS sign is pictured at St Thomas' Hospital in front of the Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower on January 13, 2017 in London.

    Decrease of General Practitioners in Britain Could Prompt NHS Collapse - Scholar

    © AFP 2018 / Isabel Infantes
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new study published by the Royal College of General Practitioners has warned that millions of patients could lose their GP surgery within the next 12 months as factors such as stress contribute to a shortage of doctors.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Saurabh Jha, an Associate Professor of Radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, who warned that it could mean a real shift in demand for doctors.

    Sputnik: What would a shortage of doctors mean for people across Britain?

    Saurabh Jha: It could mean a fair amount of shift of demand. We’re talking about general practitioners (GPs) and what GPs do is gate keep the hospital by solving issues which would otherwise be presented to the emergency department, things like colds, coughs, chronic problems [and] chronic symptoms.

    In the absence of actually having lost that many GPs because of early retirement or simply going elsewhere like Australia, the demand will shift to the emergency department and that could be quite catastrophic.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham/Pool
    Theresa May Says NHS Could Receive More Than £350 Million Per Week After Brexit
    It won’t go unnoticed by other people, it’s not as if you can be a doctor in the hospital and say ‘oh a few hundred GPs have just decided to throw in the towel’ and take early retirement – it will effect everybody. The care coordination and everything else; GPs are really the scaffolding of the NHS, and if you break the scaffolding the whole thing will collapse on itself.

    Sputnik: Could we see doctors move from Britain to other countries, if working conditions and morale doesn’t improve?

    Saurabh Jha: I think we have been seeing that already. If we look at the demand for positions in Australia they’ve taken a little bit of an extra surge, especially amongst junior doctors. Of course Australia won’t be able to accommodate every single the tent of demand and moving will have its own limitation but yes, you already see that with doctors moving to Australia, New Zealand and Canada…

    There is a pathway and that more and more people will use the pathway, and be enticed by it. I think that’s more the case for junior doctors, those in training opposed to those already in practice because once you’re in practice and you have a house, kids, school etc. etc. moving in general becomes much more difficult. I do think that’s a real possibility although it would be guarded by how many the can accommodate.

    Video game controllers
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK's NHS to Start Treatment of Gaming Addicts - Psychiatrist
    Sputnik: What procurement policies should the government be taking to ensure there isn't a deficit of doctors working in Britain?

    Saurabh Jha: The obvious thing to say is that we need more GPs but that not really going to solve the morale issue. The morale issue is partly because GPs have been given undue pressures, undue performance pressures and undue documentation pressures.

    One way would be, and this happens in the US as well, is that when the regulatory burden was so much a lot of primary care physicians went independent and went independent of the insurance system, and independent of the government system; they were able to adjust their own workload and see patients for much longer periods of time.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Saurabh Jha and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Theresa May Says NHS Could Receive More Than £350 Million Per Week After Brexit
    British Daesh Bride Misses Fish and Chips and NHS - Reports
    Tax on Red Meat Could Save UK's NHS Millions While Improving Lives - Researcher
    Kids Sticking Objects in Ears and Nose Costing NHS £3m a Year, New Study Reveals
    Tags:
    demand, doctors, general practitioners, National Health Service (NHS), Saurabh Jha, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse