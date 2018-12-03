Register
17:29 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    July 16, 2018. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the US Donald Trump, left, during the joint news conference following their meeting in Helsinki

    Trump's 'Cancellation of Meeting With Putin Was Sign of Weakness' - Scholar

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneyev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    460

    G20 leaders have adopted the final declaration as the summit concluded in Buenos Aires on Sunday, according to which the leaders of the G20 nations have renewed their general commitment to improve the rules-based global order.

    Sputnik discussed the issue with Scott Bennett, political analyst based in US.

    Sputnik: How would you assess the G20 summit that concluded in Buenos Aires?

    Scott Bennett: You know it was a 50-50 draw. In one sense, it was a victory for the United States and Trump with regards to China, because it didn't implode, it didn't blow up in its face. It wasn't a violent end or in any way disharmonious; it gave President Trump an opportunity to sit down and clasp champagne glasses with President Xi and say that we're going to have peace for a little while and not raise tariffs in order to get the conversation going. And that's really what the American people wanted Trump to do — to start conversations.

    READ MORE: Analyst Explains Why Cancellation of Direct Putin-Trump G20 Talks is Flop for US

    However, it was a failure with regard to his relationship with Vladimir Putin as far as I'm concerned, because I had strongly recommended along with many other intelligence analysts that President Trump sit down and have a very thorough, long heart-to-heart talk with President Putin on all of these issues regarding Syria, Libya, the Middle East wars, regarding Saudi Arabia, Iran, regarding Ukraine and the latest provocations by Poroshenko to try and cover his political presidency by declaring martial law in a fabricated puppet show that Poroshenko is notorious for.

    US National Security Adviser John Bolton
    © Sputnik / Aleksei Nikolsky
    Bolton Says Provided Clarification to Kremlin Over Canceling Trump-Putin Meeting
    But he didn't do that and I thought that was a great sign of weakness and stupidity on his part because, one, he's giving the American people the impression that he is a weak leader when it comes to dealing with Russia and having the boldness and the courage to have conversations with Putin. At the same time, it's very dangerous for President Trump because we all know that there're elements in his own administration who are his enemies and that hate Russia because they're a bunch of senile old men suffering dementia or Alzheimer's, whose statin drugs or something is altering their mental ability because they are so obsessed with trying to dig up the cold war that they're constantly making berating comments about Russia when the American people have no problem with Russia.

    The American people don't want conflict with Russia; and they voted for Trump specifically for that purpose — to normalise relations. So, I think that on the Russian side, it was a victory for Putin, even though Trump was generally liked by a lot of the people there; but it was also partly a victory for President Trump, with the relationship with China, the trade wars and all that stuff.

    Sputnik: Some commentators have said that President Trump acted rather erratically throughout the two-day summit, dropping bilateral meetings, announcing that he would hold a press conference and then changing his mind a few hours later, citing the death of the previous president George H. W. Bush; it's a massive opportunity missed with regard to that, to a certain extent. Let me just ask you about this bone of contention, because they're talking about rules based on international law, but this is something that the American administration are very much vividly against. Can you explain why there's such a bone of contention with regard to that particular wording?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, at a news conference following the Russian-Turkish talks in Ankara
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin, Erdogan May Hold Meeting on G20 Sidelines in Cancelled Putin-Trump Meeting Time Slot - Source
    Scott Bennett: I think that President Trump is coming into a lot of these global agreements, treaties, rules and contracts from a businessman's perspective; he is reviewing a lot of these items and saying that they are not benefitting American workers or industries the way that he would like. For that reason, he is "erratically trying to jumble", or change, or demand a recalibration.

    He's doing that on really everything, from the JCPOA to the missile agreement with Russia that was signed in the late 1980s and now with the world trade and economic relationships with Mexico, Canada, China and others. He is coming in, trying to reshuffle all of these things from a businessman's perspective to again, focus on getting the best economic deals for the American workers, making them competitive with the world; and that is always his modus operandi. That wins him political points, of course, because the American worker has sensed globalism has taken their jobs.

    READ MORE: US Office Contacted Kremlin After Canceled Putin-Trump Meeting — Kremlin Aide

    It's opened up free trade to the point where American workers can't compete, because they can't work for Chinese wages, they can't work for $2 a day; the American worker has to work for $20 a day. There's a cultural differential, of course, in America from China, or Mexico, or some other countries where you set up a factory or a sweatshop. They can do that in Thailand, they can do that in the Philippines, they can do that in China, they can't do that in Des Moines, Iowa,  they can't do that in Chicago.

    So there are cultural imbalances and differences that go back to the 1950s and 1940s, after WWII. Trump is trying to go back, to a certain extent; he won't be able to go all the way back, but he is trying to go back somewhat, and resurrecting the American manufacturing industry. All of this is gaining a lot of political ground for him because he is attracting the blue collar class. Never forget, the Democrats in America have desperately sought to seek illegal aliens to come in to America as their new political volume block, so they've abandoned the American manufacturing class, and that is going to become increasingly seen in the political elections in the next two years.

    Sputnik: The communique will include the provision calling for the need for WTO reform; do you think the WTO does need to reform? Is a reform beneficial for the total global entities, or is it more of a basis for a USA win?

    Scott Bennett: Politically, Donald Trump has already committed himself to being a 'nationalist', not a 'globalist'. Globalism in America has a very bad flavour because it's got the original flavour of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney seeking to destroy the Middle East regimes and really achieve full spectrum dominance over the world so that the global corporate elites from Starbucks and Walmart, and every other company could have market share in the world. That's what globalism started to mean in 2001, and it was expanded under Obama in a very militant and violent way, not in a peaceful, open and sharing way, but in a violent way, with a military base setting up drones, and things like that.

    Americans have a very unhealthy attitude towards globalism because of its own militant behaviour and I think that the world has too. Trump is wise to say he's a nationalist, and I realize that it sparks fear in Macron and others because they exist by trying to create a large global entity, but that's not going to happen.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Anti-Russia Neocons' in US Office Plotted to Cancel Trump-Putin Talks - Scholar
    Putin Ready for Holding Contacts with Trump - Kremlin
    Trump Cancels Meeting With Erdogan at G20 Shortly After Refusal to Meet Putin
    Tags:
    meeting, G20 summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Fairest of Them All: Sneak Peek at Mr & Miss Albinism Kenya Beauty Pageant 2018
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse