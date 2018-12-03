Register
12:48 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton

    New Explosive Facts About Clinton Charity to Shake Off Lethargy Soon – Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Jewel Samad
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 11

    The major question concerning the Clinton Foundation is not that it has apparently become the largest unprosecuted fraud ever, but why it is taking so long to expose, prosecute and convict those responsible, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, commenting on the latest developments with regard to the issue.

    The Clinton Foundation's allegedly fraudulent activities are likely to come under the spotlight on December 5, 2018, when United States Attorney John Huber, appointed by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is due to testify about his probe into the organisation. Meanwhile, it was reported that two whistle-blowers had signalled their willingness to shed light on the charity's alleged wrongdoings.

    Sputnik reached out to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who has been conducting a private investigation into the Clintons' charity for three years, asking him to comment on the developments.

    Sputnik: On November 15th, you told Sputnik that the judgement day for the Clinton Foundation is nearing, as the Clintons are unlikely to provide a comprehensive and undistorted report about their charity's financial and organisational activities.

    Did they manage to release a truthful report on IRS Form 990 by the close of business on November 15, 2018 concerning its operations and financial results for 2017?

    Charles Ortel: No! In the United States, tax-exempt charities that raise relatively small amounts of money each year must register truthfully in most states where they solicit donations. Many of these states require that the charities submit an independent audit of their financial results and position, performed using accounting standards that are to be followed in the United States of America.

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    'Judgement Day' Nears: Analyst on Why Clinton May Finally End Up Behind Bars
    The "audit" for Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation does not compare supposed 2017 results to 2016 results on a consistent basis — a material defect.

    Worse, the work presented in the "audit" and the results submitted under penalties of perjury to tax and other government authorities rest on gravely deficient and so far uncorrected disclosures for the period of October 23, 1997 through December 31, 2009. As these figures overstate construction costs by tens of millions of dollars, and contain numerous material errors, no subsequent work (years 2010 through 2017) can be correct, absent comprehensive restatements.

    Even with restatements, there are substantial questions over whether any entity in the network of Clinton charities actually is validly "tax-exempt".

    READ MORE: What Clinton's Emailgate, 'Pay-to-Play' and Looming GE Crash Have in Common

    Sputnik: What are the major developments in the Clinton Foundation's case? What did John Solomon mean when he said that on Monday we are likely to hear "breaking news" about a Clinton Foundation whistle-blower? Solomon dropped the hint that federal prosecutors assigned to US Attorney John Huber, the US attorney investigating the Clintons, had reached out to this whistle-blower on November 30th.

    Charles Ortel: John Solomon, a veteran investigative journalist now with The Hill, has been covering oddities around the Clinton Foundation charity network for more than ten years. Based in Washington, DC, John is well connected with current and former government officials and well-placed in media.

    According to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Huber has been evaluating whether prosecutions may be warranted for violations of laws including public corruption and charity fraud for months.

    Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton waves to supporters as her husband former President Bill Clinton, second from right, Chelsea Clinton, second from left, and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, join on stage Saturday, June 13, 2015, on Roosevelt Island in New York
    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    Why the Fall of the House of Clinton May Trigger Domino Effect Worldwide
    A frequent guest on Sean Hannity's Fox News television program, and on numerous additional shows, Solomon has been examining the Clinton Foundation case closely and seems to have developed ties to whistle-blowers who may soon testify in public, possibly before the House of Representatives, as soon as this coming Wednesday, assuming schedules are not adjusted following the recent passing of former U.S. president George H.W. Bush.

    In the view of many, Solomon and me included, the question is not whether the Clinton Foundation and those responsible for running it have broken state, federal, and foreign laws — the real question is why it is taking so long to expose, prosecute and convict the Clintons for crimes that are many times larger than crimes committed by former Congresswoman Corrine Brown (D-TX) and by former Congressman Steve Stockman, each of whom was convicted swiftly and punished harshly.

    READ MORE: Trump 'Preparing Ground for Prosecution of Corrupt Deep State Actors' — Analyst

    Sputnik: On December 5th, US Attorney John Huber is due to testify on the investigation into the Clinton Foundation. What do you expect from this hearing? Can a whistle-blower's report become a potential game changer or a catalyst in this probe?

    Charles Ortel: US Attorney Huber has had more than enough time to empanel grand juries and then try to obtain indictments against many persons for frauds that appear evident in Clinton charity records that have circulated, uncorrected, in the public domain for 20 years.

    If the scheduled hearings proceed, we may learn that Huber and his team have done little to educate themselves concerning the Clinton "charities" and their public filings. Should this prove true, many who care about protecting the vital and active U.S. charity sector will become even more outraged than we already are.

    FILE PHOTO - FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S. on February 16, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Jason Reed/File Photo
    #ClintonCartel: Past Records Cast a Shadow on US Special Counsel's Inquiry Into Trump
    Alternatively, we may discover that Huber (and others) are making progress; however, if active criminal investigations are ongoing, the US system limits the flow of information (normally) to the public until indictments are issued and proceed to trials.

    I know enough about the public filings of the Clinton Foundation, and about other potential charity frauds that have been prosecuted successfully to believe that Solomon and his whistle-blowers can offer explosive new information that certainly should shake off apparent lethargy, so far, at the IRS and Department of Justice to hold many powerful people accountable for their longstanding criminal activities, including conspiring to obstruct justice.

    READ MORE: Clinton Foundation Went for 'Biggest Fraud Ever Investigated' — Analyst

    Sputnik: What are other important developments in regard to the Clintons and Hillary Clinton's emailgate?

    Charles Ortel: On Friday, Richard Pollock of The Daily Caller reported that a theoretically protected Federal whistle-blower had been subjected to a massive, overwhelming search of his home and possessions by a swarm of FBI agents.

    Unlike Hillary Clinton, this whistle-blower had voluntarily turned over evidence of public corruption and other crimes including the mishandling of classified information to the authorities soon after discovering this information.

    In contrast, this set of publicly available information (Parts 1 and 2 of FBI Vault concerning the Clinton Foundation) shows that Hillary Clinton and many associates apparently conspired to store and to mishandle classified information for many years on non-secure devices and servers.

    As Part 2 shows, Hillary Clinton was afforded great lenience as James Comey's FBI and Loretta Lynch's Department of Justice evaluated her case.

    Details are still flowing in and many questions remain but at first blush these recent actions against a federally protected whistle-blower seem egregious and suspicious, possibly designed to intimidate others who are trying to expose "deep state" corruption and criminal activities.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    FBI Raids Clinton Foundation Informant's Home Over 'Pay to Play' Docs – Reports
    Ex-Clinton Spokesman Slams Ivanka Trump Over Use of Private Email Server
    What Clinton's Emailgate, 'Pay-to-Play' and Looming GE Crash Have in Common
    Hillary Clinton Once Again Dodges 2020 Presidential Election Question
    Hillary Clinton Accuses Trump of Being 'Part of Cover-up' in Khashoggi's Killing
    Tags:
    exposure, emailgate, whistleblowers, The Clinton Foundation, John Huber, Charles Ortel, Jeff Sessions, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse