Register
22:53 GMT +302 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing

    Pundits Reveal Hidden Aspects of US-China Trade Talks at G20 Summit

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The experts noted that the eventual US-China agreement will likely shape WTO reform, and that while the tariff “ceasefire” is a welcome development, it remains unclear whether the US and China would be able to work out a mutually beneficial deal in the coming weeks.

    Commenting on the G20 leaders agreeing that the WTO needs to be reformed, international banking and financial markets expert Ananth Narayan told Sputnik that this development “has to be seen through the lens of the ongoing US-China trade dispute.”

    "US alleges that China — with its intertwined government & corporate sector — gets around WTO free market principles. US also believes that China infringes intellectual property rights (IPR) regularly, forces foreign investors to transfer technology to China, and has yet to open up domestic Chinese markets as it had committed to as a condition to joining WTO in 2001," Narayan said, adding that the US "now wants to force the issue by using tariffs as a weapon against China and negotiate a better bilateral trade deal."

    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US-China Trade War May Lead to Global Recession as Early as in 2019 - RDIF Head
    Referring to the agreement made by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 summit not to impose any new tit-for-tat tariffs after January 1, he described this development as a welcome "ceasefire that's come out the G20 dinner diplomacy", and claimed that "the contours of the eventual US-China agreement will likely shape WTO reform going ahead."

    At the same time. Professor Yifan Zhang of the Department of Economics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong pointing out to Sputnik that while both the US and China needed this "ceasefire", it appears that "neither side is ready to surrender yet."

    "The ceasefire is a win-win situation, an excellent outcome. Both leaders can go home and tell their people they have accomplished something. U.S. agreed to postpone the additional tariffs. China agreed to increase imports from the US," Zhang said.

    READ MORE: Trump, Xi Agree Not to Impose Trade Tariffs After January 1

    As the professor explained, the trade war, among other things, "affected investors’ confidence on China’s economic future", while US President Donald Trump "faces re-election challenge in less than two years" and "is eager to score points on economy".

    Zhang also noted that it remains unclear whether Washington and Beijing would be able to “come up with an agreement in 90 days”.

    "The most difficult part is that U.S. wants China to give up the industrial upgrading plan – known as Made in China 2025. China is unlikely to compromise on this issue," the professor noted.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Won't Be Able to Control China, Iran and N Korea if New START Axed - Scholar
    G20 Summit: Is the US Charting a Collision Course with China?
    China Has Competitive Advantages Over US in Struggle For India - Scholar
    Tags:
    trade talks, ceasefire, G20, World Trade Organization (WTO), Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse