Register
18:19 GMT +302 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump before a photo op of the G20 heads, November 30, 2018.

    'Trump Doesn't Have a Clear Strategy as to What He Wants From Russia' – Scholar

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    230

    On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained Moscow's position on the Kerch Strait incident to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over a G20 breakfast meeting. Putin said that Ukrainian Navy boats had illegally crossed into Russian waters last week and drew a diagram of the violation. The leaders agreed to hold more talks on the dispute.

    Sputnik discussed Putin-Merkel's meeting and the G20 summit in general with Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos — Senior Lecturer in European Politics in the University of Surrey.
    Dr. Theofanis Exadaktylos first of all noted that another important issue "that brings Russia and Germany together" is the issue of energy and despite Europe wanting to diversify its energy supplies they can't seem to agree:

    "Europe for many decades now has been talking about the idea of diversification of energy sources coming into Europe, the problem here is there is no agreement between the European partners as to what type of mix should be, and this is one of the reasons why the issue is so politicized simply because the EU itself does not agree on the matter."

    READ MORE: US Defense Secretary Claims Russia Tried ‘to Muck Around' in November Midterms

    The US President, Donald Trump, has criticized Germany as relying to much on Russian gas supplies before, but Dr. Exadaktylos notes that "what the United States are obviously trying to do, and this has to do, also with President Trump's position in this G20, is to build an interesting climate of both cooperation and conflict. And I think this is the key here."

    Talking about Russia and US relations and the cancelled G20 meeting between President Trump and President Putin, Dr. Exadaktylos explained that despite Trump trying to approach Putin at the start of his presidency, the US leader simply doesn't have a clear policy towards Moscow:

    "I think that Mr. Trump does not have a very clear strategy as to what he wants out of this relationship with Russia, so I think he doesn't really know what the outcome of this rapprochement will be between the United States and Russia, and I think more frequently then not President Trump is sort of creating a new form of conflict without any particular reason. We saw him trying to approach different leaders around the world simply because he thought that things in foreign policy are as simple as meeting someone, but what he does with those meetings and what he does with those kinds of approaches is a different story."

    READ MORE: 'US & UK Concerned About Probable Supply of Russian Weapons to Lebanon' — Expert

    The expert also added that "in essence, President Trump, I don't think he's ready as a leader to be able to cooperate with someone like Mr. Putin. I think Mr. Putin has much more clear objectives out of his relationship with United States than what President Trump has with Russia."

    After the G20 wrapped up on Saturday, the US leader held a post-summit meeting in Buenos Aires with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The sides have reportedly agreed to halt new trade tariffs for 90 days to allow for talks, while Trump also agreed not to boost tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from 10% to 25% on 1 January as he initially planned.

    Dr. Exadaktylos said he was not sure that an deal between the two sides will last:

    "I'm not too optimistic that an agreement as such will be found that will last for the future, so I think that we will see this kind of issue between the United States and China come up again and again," the expert concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Did Not Give Consent to Trial Over Alleged Meddling - US State Dept.
    US-Russia Sister Cities Plan First Summit in 20 Years - SCI Chairman Emeritus
    US Using Misleading Info on INF Talks With Russia to Justify Withdrawal - Moscow
    Tags:
    G20 summit, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse