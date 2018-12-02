Register
13:43 GMT +302 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron attends the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. November 30, 2018

    Macron Has Shown 'High-Level of Arrogance in His Presidency' – Political Blogger

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21

    French President Emmanuel Macron recently said at the G20 summit that France will not alter its internal policy despite legitimate anger of the people who want to live better. Sputnik discussed Macron’s defiance to protesters with Maram Susli, political commentator based in Australia.

    Sputnik: What is your take on Macron's defiance to protesters whom he earlier referred to as ‘thugs'? How do these words sound to you?

    Maram Susli: What struck me the most about the statement is the immense hypocrisy behind it he labeled the poorest of his own country is thugs demanding lower living costs but then uses the French military to support Al Qaeda* in Syria, whose demands are not low fuel cost but ethnic cleansing in Wahhabi style Sharia law, so not to mention that France was one of the countries the lead the uprising in Libya which was linked to Al Qaeda and one of Macrons other statements that he tweeted was: "There's no place for destructive protests in France", which implies that he is supportive of distractive protests as long as they're not in France, just as long as they are in other places like the East, like the streets of Kiev or Damascus.

    READ MORE: Macron Reveals What He Told Saudi Crown Prince During G20

    Destructive protests are okay outside of France, that's what his statement implies.

    Sputnik: So you're saying there's a familiar pattern of hypocritic behavior from the French leader then?

    Maram Susli: Absolutely, it's okay for the East, it's not okay in the West, they have a different standard when it comes to protests in their so-called democracy, which unfortunately they don't have.

    Sputnik: Some analysts see the protests as undermining president Macron's aspirations to replace Angela Merkel as the leader of Europe, what's your take on that particular situation?

    Yellow vests protests in Paris, December 1, 2018.
    © Sputnik /
    'Yellow Vests' Set Building on Fire Near Champs Elysees, New Incidents Possible (VIDEO)
    Maram Susli: What is interesting is not only does he see himself as the next Merkel, but I think he also sees himself as the next Napoleon. He's just demonstrated a high-level of arrogance throughout his presidency and one of the reasons why he's not stepping down on these taxes is that arrogance. He's probably trying to raise the economic profile of France to the level of Germany just so that he could step up to the plate and replace Merkel in that sense. But another possibility is that France faces sanctions on Saudi Arabia.

    They're one of the biggest arms sellers to Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi murder might cause them to halt those sales, and Macron, under his presidency actually increased sales to Saudi Arabia during the Yemen attacks and the Khashoggi catastrophe has caused him to, perhaps, feel that France's budget might be threatened by sanctions on Saudi Arabia.

    In fact, he was overheard at the G20 summit telling the Saudi prince that he was very worried that the prince never listens to him, so it's definitely something he's concerned about, maybe also because Trump has been asking France to pay for their military excursions, it's a lot of pressure economically for him because he's choosing to fund war and maintain this colonialism in France that's really why they want to keep going with these taxes.

    Sputnik: It's very interesting the points that you are highlighting, there's a number of paradoxes to Macron's behavior that you're underlining in your answers. Macron has been described as the president of the rich, do you have a particular point of view and take on that in terms of his behavior and this pattern of behavior?

    Maram Susli: It's very ironic because he presented himself as a left-wing socialist minded liberal, but in fact he's a neoliberal asset and he's popping up rich corporations.

    Masked protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, take part in a demonstration on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, November 24, 2018
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    France to Consider State of Emergency Amid 'Yellow Vests' Protests - Spokesman
    One of the excuses he used for these rising fuel taxes is that it would be better for the environment and it would lower carbon emissions, and he even said that one of the new updates for this law is that if you have a greener car you will get tax rebates.

    But, of course, these statements are basically just to win over the left-wing support that might back environmental concerns; but that's probably one of the other reasons why he labeled the protesters as far-right.

    But it's not really what these taxes are about, people cannot go out and afford to buy a brand new car because it's greener, they can barely afford purchase fuel, so of course he's just using environment and left-wing bulletins to try to pop himself up, but he's definitely the president of the rich not of the poor.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sidelined: WATCH Macron Snub Theresa May at EU Leaders' Photo Op
    Yellow Vests: No Coincidence Macron, Merkel and May are in Dire Straits – Journo
    'Shame on' Protesters: Macron Condemns Violent 'Yellow Vests' Rallies in France
    Tags:
    protest, taxes, G20 summit, al Qaeda, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse