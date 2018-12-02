Register
08:54 GMT +302 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Google, Facebook

    Expert : White House, Tech Giants CEOs Meeting Won't Lead to Political Changes

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Wall Street Journal reported: top executives from tech companies will meet with White House officials to discuss transformational ideas. Radio Sputnik discussed this with Kenneth Shak - senior cybersecurity consultant at LGMS, the professional info security service firm from South Asia.

    Sputnik: In your view, how likely is this meeting to lead to more cooperation between the tech giants and government officials?

    Kenneth Shak: Well, it's too early to say because it depends on the outcome of the meeting. As we all know many tech giants are not currently in a good light with the Trump administration. So this is after a series of claims by Trump and his allies that the tech firms were biased against the Conservatives and also suppressing their voices.

    Cyber space
    CC0
    Tech Companies Like Google and Apple May Leave Australia Over Cybersecurity Law
    But it seems like from this meeting many other tech giants are actually not going for this. Well because technology is not just your usual Twitter, Google, Facebook, and the others. My question is what about the rest of the technology companies — why were they not going [to be] invited. So I guess the first step to this meeting is to actually try to ease a bit the relationship between the administration and also the tech giants.

    Sputnik: Well, I think I agree with you. On that point, it is probably ‘step by step' as they say. Now according to reports, the meeting will be held discuss bold transformational ideas. What might those be?

    Kenneth Shak: Well, from this time forward it seems to be a very general coverage of ideas. I would say it would be very broad. Like I mentioned, I believe it would cover emerging technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum computing.

    Facebook
    CC0
    Facebook 'Gagging Public Interest Groups Wholesale', Silencing Campaigns – NGOs
    Cryptocurrency could be one of those primary leeways to write these technologies mainly to help the American economy and also the job market. But coming from my industry, I definitely should hope that service security will be one of the main topics they were looking to as well.

    READ MORE: System Error Makes It Possible to Mine Cryptocurrency Out of Thin Air

    Sputnik: Now we know that the tech giants and the Trump administration, you have already alluded to this in your previous answer, have had tensions over policy decision. Can this meeting lead to some politically motivated changes within the social media network, what may that be? And why has this particular administration had so much tension with the tech giants, is it because we are living in very much a geopoliticised world with so much misinformation? The Trump administration is obviously focusing on propaganda issues and what have you. We know that the tech giants have got massive control when it comes to influencing people's reading habits, etc. What is your take on that?

    A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Facebook Mulled Over Selling Access to Users' Private Data - Reports
    Kenneth Shak: Well, my point of view is for this current meeting I do not think that it will lead to some politically motivated changes while the main topics are general coverage of new technology ideas, but I do believe that there could be such a motivation by the administration at least not just in this meeting. A government will always act like a government. So if you are talking about social media in specific, it looks like Facebook and Twitter doesn't seem to be in attendance for now.

    So if they are not daring the meeting, I do not think social media is to be discussed since this to amongst the giants when it comes to social media. But what you have mentioned is true. Currently, we are leaving in an age of technology and social media, and then there is a boom in this kind of freedom of speech I must say. Well, you are bound to see things that you don't like and you are bound to see things that you like.

    READ MORE: Cryptocurrency Company Set to Mine Asteroids, Seeking Space Supremacy

    Sputnik: Well, absolutely. Now, the administration has also accused tech giants of media bias and censoring Conservatives' speech. How likely then is the media to change this rhetoric afterwards? What is your take on that?

    A man uses a GPS app on a smartphone during a Google promotion event
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS SAMSON
    Google CEO to Take Questions From US House Committee on Content Filtering
    Kenneth Shak: Well, from what I see, I mean America is the land of freedom, right? So, this translates to freedom of speech as well. So like I have mentioned, you would definitely hear things and see things that you would disagree [with], which you may not like. As human beings, we only like to listen to things or see things that are in our favour. So I guess in terms of media there won't be [many] change unless — the keyword is "unless" — something is enforced towards the media or social media.

    I do not see how the current administration is being suppressed as the President himself is very active [on] social media, especially on Twitter. I would say being suppressed is only if his accounts were being locked out or blocked or things like this.

    So then I really do believe that is just because of the popularity to types of news that people are looking to and also the algorithms doing its own work. I mean if you are doing your job and exercising your duties correctly, you shouldn't be too worried about these so-called suppressions. I mean, actions speak louder than words, right?

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Google Search: Sexual Harassment in Tech
    Pundit Claims Google Maps Lead on Missing MH370 Flight Might Be Result of a Hack
    US DOD Has Become Overconfident in Its Cybersecurity Protocols – Security Expert
    Cybersecurity Firm Claims Russian Institute May Be Behind Hacking of Database
    Tags:
    quantum computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5g, cybersecurity, White House, Google, Twitter, Facebook, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    The Real Atlantis: Life on a Sinking Indian Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse