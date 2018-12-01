Register
03:34 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this May 4, 2012 photo, the flags of Puerto Rico and the U.S. wave behind an English one-way traffic sign in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, one of only a few places in Puerto Rico with street signs in English

    ‘Giant Scam': US Mainland Contractors Caught Profiteering in Puerto Rico

    © AP Photo / Ricardo Arduengo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The move by US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) contractors to charge steep markups for repairs in Puerto Rico is "basically a giant scam," Adriana Garriga-Lopez, department chair and associate professor of anthropology at Michigan's Kalamazoo College, told Sputnik.

    Garriga Lopez was reflecting on an article published by the New York Times on Monday. In the report, writer Frances Robles details various residents of the island who are receiving repair work through the $1.2 billion FEMA-financed program Tu Hogar Renace, which translates to Your Home Reborn.

    The Critical Hour
    Alt-Right Fails to Unite; Puerto Rico's Crisis; UK Urged to Back Iran Nuke Deal

    "I looked around and said, ‘Wait a minute, that treatment costs $100, and I can buy those cabinets for $500. I know, I worked construction,'" Juan Rodríguez, who received a $5,000 voucher for repairs, told the Times. "Let's say they did $2,000 worth of work, because prices are high now, and you have to pay for labor. But $5,000?"

    In reviewing hundreds of contracts and invoices tied to the FEMA program, the Times discovered that more than 60 percent of allocated funds are actually going toward "overhead, profit and steep markups."

    ​"There's been significant overhead costs that have been added on to repair costs, and there's a variety of factors going into that, but I think the one big one is that we see the majority of the contracts being given to stateside companies," Garriga-Lopez told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday.

    "That means they have to transport not only the people who are going to do the labor… but also supplies, equipement and in some cases even trucks and cars that they will need to carry out those repairs."

    Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria
    © AP Photo/ Carlos Giusti
    Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Death Toll Was Nearly 3K, Not 64 – Study

    "We have this extremely expensive approach that favors US-based companies… but at the same time, those companies in the US themselves don't really have the capacity or the capability to carry out those repairs," she explained, noting that those companies are then forced to subcontract smaller firms to pick up the load and bear the high costs of labor.

    But the focus shouldn't only be about the price tags, Garriga-Lopez told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "The majority of the issue is the ongoing preferencing of US mainland companies by FEMA, which has resulted over and over and over since Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma… in inefficient, highly problematic, highly suspect contracts," she stressed.

    "The people that are suffering the effects… are the people in Puerto Rico who are still living under blue FEMA tarps."

    At the end of the day, Garriga-Lopez predicts that Puerto Rico will be stuck in a "vulture economy," where corruption is evident as long as the FEMA-funded program is available.

    Tags:
    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Puerto Rico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse