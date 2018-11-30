Register
00:27 GMT +301 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crosses

    Expert on Church Sheltering Family From Deportation: 500 Pastors Have Come to Us

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A church in the Netherlands holds 800-hour service to halt the deportation of an Armenian family. Sputnik spoke about it to Theo Hettema, chairman of the General Council of Protestant Ministers in the Netherlands.

    Sputnik: Can religion actually overcome the law?

    Theo Hettema: No, religion and the Church need not to do so. I think that the Church and religion have the important task to convey messages from society to the government, and by doing this church service we help the government to make better laws and better regulations for people who need them.

    We don't place ourselves outside the legal order, but rather operate within the legal order. We don't see this action and church service as a struggle, but as a dialogue with the government. It's the utmost form to do so, and it's all needed in this situation. We always want to have a dialogue on this case with government and parliament members.

    Faith
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Marathon Mass: Dutch Church Shelters Family From Deportation With 5-Week Service
    Sputnik: Are initiatives like these — that are deeply entwined with current socio-political issues — aimed at making the Church more popular and hence powerful in the Netherlands?

    Theo Hettema: It's not our intention to reach such things. What we do is having this church service because it's the utmost way for them to tell their story and the story of the 400 children [who are in a similar situation to the Tamrazyan family] in the Netherlands. And I think it's a clear motivation for the people who come here and see a new spirituality coming up in their hearts and in the church as a whole. But the effect that this will have, that doesn't matter so much; the wellbeing of people is more important than the effect of the initiative on the Church.

    READ MORE: Germany to Prolong Ban on Deportation of Syrians, Criminals Included — Minister

    Sputnik: What does the future hold for the Armenian family? And what is the government planning to do to find a solution to the situation?
    Theo Hettema:     We hope that the family will obtain a residence permit to stay in the Netherlands. They need it and it's the only good future for them. And we hope there will be a good regulation for refugee children in the Netherlands. We have a kind of regulation that pardons children, but it's not good at the moment. So we need a better regulation. It's the responsibility of the government to create that, and we urge them to do so.

    Ung i Sverige
    © Photo: Ung i Sverige/facebook
    Swedish Left-Wingers Try Blocking 'Biggest in Years' Deportation of Afghans
    READ MORE: Northeast India's Illegal Immigrants: No Deportation, No Detention Says Minister

    Sputnik: You have recently asked on Facebook for more volunteers to join the cause. What's next?

    Theo Hettema: We made a call for that, and now we have some 500 pastors from the entire country who have come to us and filled the schedule. It's quite impressive. I think we've had some 3,500 churchgoers coming daily via the support of some 40 volunteers; 20 coordinators who are entirely busy with this case.

    We need a practical support, we need donations, we need more pastors who are willing to fill a part of the service. But practically we can sustain the action, so we can continue. We are running for nearly 1,000 hours now, and I think we have to continue for a while.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Migrant Suspect in German Stabbing Attack Was Due for Deportation in 2016
    Iran Summons Dutch Envoy to Tehran, Protesting Against Deportation of Diplomats
    Windrush Scandal: Daughter of Ex-RAF Pilot Facing Deportation From UK
    Tags:
    service, deportation, church, asylum, Armenian, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Alina Rudakova (centre), named Top Model of Russia 2018
    This Week in Pictures: November 24 - 30
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse