Register
08:13 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Professor: No-Deal Brexit Is Bad for EU, But Not as Bad as It Is for UK

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sputnik discussed Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with Professor Eleanor Spaventa, chair in European Law at the Department of Legal Studies 'Angelo Sraffa' at Bocconi University.

    Sputnik: The Times has recently reported that some Conservative lawmakers said that they could support Theresa May's deal if she promises to resign in March. In your view, how realistic is this report?

    Eleanor Spaventa: At the moment, I think not very realistic; she has indicated that she is not willing to resign. I think that it is conceivable that she could make a backdoor deal so as to make sure that she passes through the withdrawal treaty.

    Sputnik: It looks as though these Conservative lawmakers are very much looking after their own concern in that they are happy to support Theresa May with their own desires on a future position for themselves as prime minister; is that your opinion, or what's your feeling about it?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham/Pool
    Tory MPs Will Back May's Brexit Deal if PM Sets Resignation Date – Reports
    Eleanor Spaventa: I think that it has been a problem throughout [inaudible] in relation to what trade agreement they want, is that some of them really want Theresa May's job. The reason why she might not want to resign in March is that the withdrawal agreement is only a small part of the problem; we need to have a trade deal and she might not want this trade deal to be negotiated by the hard Brexiteers, because that's the most important part of the package. It's not really the withdrawal agreement, it's what will happen after that. She really wants to have a close partnership; the treasury report that's going to be published today is indicating that this is, obviously, the best course economically for the UK.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Defends Brexit Deal After Trump Casts Doubt on Future of UK-US Trade

    Sputnik: What's the viewpoint from an Italian point of view? Obviously, Italy has had problems with the European Union as well. When we discussed Mrs May's Brexit deal with other experts, they said that it's probably got a maximum of 10-15% of support within the House of Commons; it looks as though it's going to be voted down. If that is the case, we're going to be getting into uncharted waters in terms of the way that this political game, and the government, actually moves forward. It's going to be a disastrous period of time; there's going to be a lot of confusion. A lot of people, and the MPs themselves, aren't wanting or don't know in which direction to go. What's the feeling from an Italian perspective in terms of this current mess that the UK is in?

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    May's Mishandling of Brexit Created Constitutional Crisis - Eddie Bone
    Eleanor Spaventa: Actually, it's quite interesting that in Italy, and I think in Europe, it's not really reported much; maybe you have half a page every three or four days. I think that all of the EU is hoping that this, in one way or another, will pass. I think that it's a bit too early to be so sure that it would be voted down, because there're these two weeks in which there's going to be some quite heavy campaigning.

    One of the options is that even if it is voted down, they will quite soon have a second vote to see if the response of the markets will persuade some of the MPs to change their minds. And yes, it's totally uncharted territory; what they will do if that is voted down is really difficult to say, because they keep on saying ‘we don't want a no-deal and the Parliament won't allow a no-deal'; but that is not in their power, because Article 50 needs to be extended, it will be the EU unanimously who needs to authorize that.

    I think that there's also a bit of confusion in the MPs' narrative about what they really can do or cannot do; because they can vote it down, but then what? There's a real risk that if the EU isn't persuaded that there is a plan, then they might crash out anyway, because it isn't in the power of Westminster to extend Article 50.

    READ MORE: UK Won't Revoke Article 50, Which Triggered Brexit Process — May's Spokesman

    World's cities. London
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Brexit Might Result in More Beneficial Russian-UK Relations – Russian Embassy
    Sputnik: Theresa May has warned that if MPs vote her deal down, Britain could face leaving the EU with no deal. How likely is this scenario with the terms currently put forward by the bloc, is a no-deal the worst thing for London? There's a lot of conversation about the effects this is going to have on the UK's the quality of life, on individuals and families, companies; Philip Hammond was mentioning that food prices could possibly go up. But there's also the pressure that this could heap on the European Union as well; there're obviously countries like Hungary and Italy looking very closely at this situation; the EU wanting this kind of situation not to encourage other countries, I would suspect. What's your specific feeling; is a no-deal as bad for the EU as it is for the UK?

    Eleanor Spaventa: No. It's bad for the EU, but not as bad as it is for the UK. We must remember that the UK is much smaller in economic terms than the EU, so the effects would be disastrous. The EU can keep on trading with itself, but the UK would be isolated by it. It would be very bad if we have a no-deal; it would be very bad both politically and economically. The EU is a much bigger economy, so it would be more resilient.

    The UK will have immediate problems; they were talking about even not having drinking water because of the delays in importing the chemicals that you need to have safe drinking water. I think that even if we had a no-deal, I hope there would be some cooperation from the EU to ensure that basic safety problems are overcome, especially with drugs, food. This is really an important part of it, but I think that we have to consider what a no-deal would be, not in the short term, but in the long term; and in the long term it would be very difficult.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Official Forecast: UK GDP Significantly Worse Off Under All Brexit Scenarios
    'No Sympathy for Theresa May': Scholar on Trump's Comments on Brexit Deal
    Endorsed Brexit Deal 'Only Possible' Way to Lead UK to 'Bright Future' - May
    Tusk: EU Leaders Endorse Deal, Political Declaration on Post-Brexit Ties With UK
    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', resignation, Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse