Register
01:53 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.

    Prof: Xi's Leadership of China Could Be Defined by How He Deals with US Tariffs

    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Donald Trump told in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he is likely to place additional tariffs on products imported from China. Sputnik discussed this with Professor Kerry Brown, the director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London and an Associate of the Asia Pacific Programme at Chatham House.

    Sputnik: Do you think that Trump will actually keep his word regarding the acceleration of tariffication against Chinese products?

    Prof. Kerry Brown: Yes, I think he will because he does not have much political space to back down. There is sort of logic in what he's doing because there is nonpartisan support for it in America, one of the very few things that probably does have nonpartisan support, Democrats and Republicans seem to be linked up on this desire to kind of get tougher on China and the narrative of China being an unfair trade practitioner has gotten into peoples heads, whether that's true or not, that's the perception, so, I think electorally in order to, kind of, at least build some consensus and because he is keeping his promise unless China changes, it's pretty inevitable that he'll do it. He's already kept his promise on other things he would do in this space, so, I think it's likely to happen than not happen, unless China responds in some way.

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a joint press conference at the Great Hall of the Peopleb in Beijing. File photo
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Reportedly Wants to Mend Personal Ties With China's Xi as Trade War 'Getting Started'
    READ MORE: Trump-Xi Meeting in Argentina Unlikely to Produce Accord — Expert

    Sputnik: Donald Trump in an interview with the Wall Street Journal said it was highly unlikely that he would accept a request by China to stand down on his plans to ratchet up those tariffs. This is a very, very aggressive stance, is this part of his deal-making strategy with China? Do you think there's any chance that this will see any kind of prelude to a deal during this meeting with Xi Jinping?

    Prof. Kerry Brown: For Trump, there's no kind of bad outcome to this in a way, whatever the terrible economic impact might eventually be. Economists don't seem to agree but most seem to say there will be a negative outcome for everyone. For Trump, first of all, his base is obviously kind of impressed by the fact that he's standing up to what he sees as America's biggest competitor, in addition to that, if he does a deal when he meets Xi Jinping he's a hero because he's done a deal and no one else was able to do that he will say, if he doesn't do a deal that's because the Chinese are not being reasonable and they're kind of doing what they should do and he still looks a hero.

    So this is a kind of almost like an inevitable clash and I guess the real key issue is how does China respond. Does China do something which is so bold and generous, and kind of breaks this circuit in ways where they can also come out of it looking like they're also heroes, or are we just going to see a kind of stalemate at the moment, it's hard to say.

    At the moment you can say that the impact of these tariffs on China looks to be more severe, it's looking to be more of a political problem for Xi Jinping then for Trump, which wasn't what was expected a few months ago. This is really problematic for the Xi presidency, they had less space than we thought, and there's a kind of anxiety, I suppose, on the Chinese side that we're seeing that might disappear, but it might be very significant, it might be kind of a big, big challenge for China that it's got to do something about, and Xi Jinping presidency, Xi's leadership of China could be defined by how he really deals with this issue.

    U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump Intends to Settle Trade Row With China Amid 'Very Good' Relations With Xi
    READ MORE: Asian Stocks Rally After News of Xi-Trump Trade Deal Talks

    Sputnik: Can you please comment on what impact it is going to have on the US economy? I think that most economically literate people feel like there's no winners in a trade war anyway, and certainly 2% losses on stock values for Apple, other companies I can imagine are also suffering from this. I don't think Amazon is going to be doing wonderfully as well with an increase of tariffs on consumer goods that are shipped to the US.

    Prof. Kerry Brown: So what is this really about? Is it really about trade flows or is it about something bigger? I mean, if it's really about trade I guess we would say you could see a pragmatic deal, there would be some way of sorting this out, but, in fact, I think it's a bigger issue. It's about a highly competitive relationship between the world‘s number one and number two, in which the world's current number one — America — is looking jealously and nervously at a China which is progressing far faster than anyone ever expected, including Chinese.

    I don't think they thought they were going to hit this moment for another decade or so, so it's really a preemptive strike by America and their greatest geopolitical competitor. Is that really easy to resolve? And will it be resolved in the way that they're currently doing it? I think this is a skirmish with a greater kind of issue hovering over it, which is can a number two economy and a number two geopolitical competitor with a very different set of values and a very different vision of the world really be accommodated in a kind of worldview the Americans have constructed and which they really feel should be universal.

    US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump, Xi Agreed to Keep Sanctions Against N Korea, Until It Stops Nuclear Tests

    This is a huge, huge issue and so they may do a pragmatic deal, maybe in the next sort week or so, or even the next few months. Maybe the economic hurt in America may cause a change, maybe, but that big structural issue does not go away. It will not go away with any kind of pragmatic deal on this level because the bottom line, I think, is this is part of a long-term structural competitive clash between America and China which has been there for a decade or so, and it's going to continue and intensify into the future.

    I guess the final thing you have to say on that is that you can't really expect the Chinese people to put away their aspirations, their desire to be a great nation and do all the things that Xi Jinping said he will do for the Chinese people, just because the behest of another power says you put your expectations away and just stay in your place. So, this is not an easy issue, which is why it's not going to be an easy issue to resolve, not at all.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mike Pence’s Speech Adds Uncertainties to China-US Relations - Chinese Youth
    China-US Trade Talks Could Bear Fruit After Lessons From Previous Collapse
    APEC Leaders Fail to Agree on Leaders' Statement Amid China-US Trade Tensions
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, US-China relations, tariff war, tariffs, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse