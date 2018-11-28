Kerch Incident Resembles Deliberate Plan to Portray Kiev as Victim - Belgian MP

'The spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was speaking of "gangster tactics" to describe the attempt made by the Ukrainian navy. I think it was not a reckless "gangster" action, but a calculated one, to present Ukraine as a victim', Dewinter argued.
The lawmaker also said he believed that the incident should make the European Union revise its military cooperation with Ukraine.
On Sunday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Kiev of the use of gangster actions, stressing that Ukraine first made a provocation, exerting power pressure on Russia, and then came up with charges of aggression against Russia.
