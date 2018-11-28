Register
07:11 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Several Ukrainian warships crossing Russia’s territorial waters and attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait

    Scholar on UNSC Meeting: No Attempt to Urge Peaceful Outcome of Kerch Incident

    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Russia’s first Deputy Envoy to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, expressed concern on Monday that as a result of the western reaction to the incident in the Kerch Strait, Ukraine could feel emboldened to stage further provocations. Sputnik spoke about it to senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, George Szamuely.

    Sputnik: Do you agree with Russia's concerns that the result of the UNSC meeting could encourage Ukraine to stage further provocations?

    George Szamuely: I think so because the UNSC meeting was to an extraordinary extent an endorsement of Ukraine's position; it wasn't in any way an attempt to see two sides of the issue. And there was no attempt to urge a peaceful outcome of the crisis. Instead, the leading powers at the Security Council, in particular, Great Britain, which was the most belligerent yesterday, was really urging Ukraine to pursue its confrontational policy.

    Sputnik: What is the danger of the situation escalating? We've already got UK and US armed forces in Ukraine and UK Defence Minister Gavin Williamson a few days ago promised more troops and a Royal Navy ship to be sent…

    George Szamuely: Because of the fact the British and the Americans have adopted the Ukrainian position as their own, and are essentially egging-on Ukraine to resolve this matter in Ukraine's favour. So rather than urge Ukraine to focus on the Minks accords and seek some kind of reconciliation- some negotiating process with the Donetsk and Lugansk entities — they are urging Ukraine to use some kind of force to resolve its disputes with Russia.

    Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump May Not Have Meeting With Putin at G20 Over Kerch Strait Incident
    READ MORE: Poroshenko Ignited Kerch Row to Bolster Image as Ukraine's ‘Protector'

    So what's happening now is the British and the Americans are urging Ukraine — ‘so why don't you provoke Russia a little more'. And from the British and American perspective, this is quite a nice deal, because whichever way it goes it's a victory for them.

    If Ukraine tries to go through again the Kerch Strait and the Russian just let it go then, of course, it's great as effectively the Russians have just accepted that these are Ukrainian territorial waters and the reincorporation of Crimea into Russia is not a done deal; and therefore they've accepted that Ukraine still has some kind of sovereignty over Crimea.

    Or the Russians behave as they did the other day in that they refuse to accept Ukraine just waltzing through Russian territorial waters without any kind of permission. In which case, the more there is a confrontation, the use of force, the more they can try to push NATO into an aggressive mode.

    Ukrainian naval ships violating Russian maritime border, Photo: Crimea's FSB Press Service
    © Sputnik / Photo: Crimea's FSB Press Service
    LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Naval Vessels Detained by Russia Carried Weapons, Ammunition - FSB
    Sputnik: In the mainstream media the line is very much ‘Russia attacks Ukraine again' which takes me straight back to 2008 and the coverage of the conflict in South Ossetia. So everything seems to have been already turned on its head and there's little or no mention in mainstream media that these were Russian territorial waters; the impression given is that Russia and Ukraine can normally come and go as they like, no warning has to be given; what's your take on that?

    George Szamuely: Yes, you're absolutely right, that's exactly how the media are presenting this, that the Kerch Strait is somehow international waters and Ukraine can simply come and go as they please. And then there's a whole lot of ridiculous statements which is that ‘Russia is seizing the Azov sea, Russia is pushing Ukraine out of the Black Sea, all which are completely nonsensical, but it's all part of the general propaganda campaign.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Detained Ukrainian Naval Officer Admits Provocative Actions in Kerch Strait
    UNSC Reaction to Kerch Strait Incident May Encourage Kiev Provocations – Moscow
    Kerch Incident ‘Transparently Obvious Provocation’ by Kiev
    Ukrainian Provocations in Kerch Strait Executed on Direct Orders from Kiev - FSB
    Tags:
    provocation, United Nations, UN Security Council (UNSC), Crimea, Kerch Strait, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница во время финалов всероссийских конкурсов красоты «Топ модель России 2018» и «Топ модель PLUS 2018» в Korston Club Hotel в Москве
    Russian Top Model and Top Model Plus Finals Show Off Impeccable Beauties
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse