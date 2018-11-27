Register
07:30 GMT +327 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    Scholar on Possible UK Govt Facebook Investigation Consequences: 'Game-Changing'

    © REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK MP’s have seized documents linked to Facebook over the investigation into the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Sputnik spoke to Adrian Winckles Senior Lecturer School of Computing and Information Science at Anglia Ruskin University regarding the decision to seize the documents.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the measures by the UK government?

    Adrian Winckles: The impact of this saga really, that under the poor cross-examination at the various committee stages at the UK Parliament and the lack of forthcoming information from the chief executive of Facebook.

    They've used parliamentary process and legal powers to seize what sounds like incriminating documentation which could have had the greater impact if the alleged offences under GDPR legislation. Unfortunately, the previous saga was under previous data protection laws so the impact could have been a lot greater potentially in terms of future fines. This is definitely a watershed moment.

    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Google, Facebook Must Be Forced to Share Mapping Data With Gov't, UK Advised
    READ MORE: UK Lawmakers Get Hold of Facebook Internal Docs on Privacy Policy — Report

    Sputnik: How damaging could it be if they released documents under parliamentary privilege?

    Adrian Winckles:  If the documents were released under parliamentary privilege, the impact on Facebook and other social media could be potentially quite game-changing, because there's a lot of money to be made out of social media and user data in this area.

    If it reveals that a lot of this was known about, under the old data protection legislation, the Information Commission office can still fine but the damage is greater in terms of loss of reputation and loss of trust. Obviously, any social media organisation is a custodian of user data very much personal data. It has potential to be a greater impact in loss of reputation for organisations like Facebook.

    Facebook hand
    CC0
    Facebook Should Be Subject to Stricter Regulation, Oversight - UK Data Watchdog
    Sputnik: What ramifications could Facebook face over this investigation and any information they find in the documents?

    Adrian Winckles: Usually the Information's Commissions Office in the UK for any fine or any financial penalty. Any fine would be under the previous data protection legislation which would be a small number of million, that's small change for organisations like Facebook.

    If it had been under current GDPR legislation that could of fined 4% of Global turnover. That's a big gap, but the loss of reputation and the scrutinisation that Facebook will be under because they haven't been able to get away from it and it will keep coming back until there is a full investigation.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Facebook Outage Prompts Jokes Among Twitter Users
    Facebook Failed to Ban Trump Over Fears of Conservative Backlash - Reports
    Facebook Denies Hiding Russian Activity Ahead of 2016 US Presidential Election
    Tags:
    data, scandal, Cambridge Analytica, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse