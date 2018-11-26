Register
19:00 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Flag

    India, Kazakhstan Mull Starting Work on Eastern Extension of INSTC

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Ashwin Kumar / Indian Flag
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    India and Kazakhstan aim to take their bilateral trade to USD 5 billion from the current USD 1 billion. During the bilateral Investment Forum held in Delhi from 12 to 14 November, the two sides discussed the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-India multi-modal connectivity corridor which can be further linked to Russia.

    Indo-Kazakh cooperation is heading to a new high. From military and technical cooperation to information technology, from financial technology to oil and gas, the two countries are aiming it big with an ambitious plan for multi-modal connectivity. 

    Experts suggest that the scope of India and Kazakhstan having a long-lasting symbiotic relationship is immense as both countries have only to gain out of this interaction.

    The plans of Central Asia's biggest and resource-rich country Kazakhstan opening up corridors of connectivity via land and sea to expand business with India was revealed in a recent high-level business forum in Delhi.

    Train operation starting on the Yandyki-Olya railroad stretch, crossing the Astrakhan Region. It is part of the North-South transnational transport corridor, which will link Russia with Iran, India and Southeast Asia (File)
    © Sputnik / Sergey Subbotin
    New Trade Corridor: 'INSTC Extremely Beneficial for Countries Involved' - Prof
    India, a close partner and a growing economy for Kazakhstan, already has a substantial presence in the central Asian economy, with Tengri Bank based in Kazakhstan's largest metropolis Almaty, has opened more than 80 accounts of Indian companies during the last two years. India's Punjab National Bank holds 49% share in Tengri Bank. Moreover, Kazakhstan is also an important supplier of uranium to India. 

    "Kazakhstan and India have a lot to achieve mutually. India has a credible partner for energy supplies and for Kazakhstan, India is one of the largest market and world's third largest economy for all practical reasons. With its growing proximity and trade with India, the central Asian country is pursuing a multi-vector diplomacy and it is making sure that it does become a political theatre to any of the economic giants," Ashok Sajjanhar, former ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Possible Trade Agreement Between the EEU and ASEAN

    Now India and Kazakhstan have cleared the eastern extension of the North-South Transport Corridor. This was long pending and would be a breakthrough for the transport of non-expensive goods. Although goods like that of pharma products are already being moved through the air, the land and sea route will extend the exchange and trade in other products, according to the former diplomat.

    The two countries recently organized two meets in Delhi to discuss starting work on the proposed a Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-India connectivity route, which they aim to establish as the eastern route of the North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) which could be further linked to the eastern part of Russia, a source privy to the meeting said.

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi chat during the BRICS Summit at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 16, 2014
    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    India's Presence in Central Asia is Welcome - Russian Envoy
    Deliberations were held on linking Gujarat's Mundra Port with Bandar Abbas and connect it to Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railway network and onwards to Eastern Russia. The idea is to not only access markets of this landlocked region, but also create a corridor to import natural resources from the region, the source told Sputnik.

    The proposed eastern sector of the "North-South" corridor has immense potential and the Indian business community must get familiarised with it, regional experts told Sputnik during the meet.

    An agreement on transport and forwarding services by rail between JSC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Express" and Indian logistics company Tuberose Logistics was signed during the meeting.

    The document provides for concrete steps to develop cooperation. The parties also agreed to implement a pilot supply of goods on the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-India route by the beginning of next year.

    READ MORE: Pakistan Considering Joining North-South Transport Corridor Project — Ambassador

    According to observers, the wide use of this connectivity route will significantly reduce the time of cargo delivery and, accordingly, increase the trade turnover between the two countries by two or three times.

    A general view of the Suez Canal from Al Salam Peace bridge on the Ismalia desert road before the opening ceremony of the New Suez Canal, in Egypt
    © REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Russia, India, Iran to Discuss New Transport Route That Could Become Alternative to Suez Canal
    The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by the chairman of the board of JSC Kazakh Invest, Saparbek Tuyakbayev. The delegation also included the heads of more than 10 leading companies from Kazakhstan.

    Saparbek Tuyakbayev gave an overview of the investment climate in Kazakhstan for Indian investors. Indian businessmen are interested in agriculture, mining, engineering, telecommunications, health, etc. Indian infra major GMR may represent India in the modernization of airports in Kazakhstan, according to sources.

    Indo-Kazakh bilateral relation was raised to the strategic level in 2009 during the visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to India. The Kazakh president is expected to visit India again in early 2019.

    Related:

    Can North-South Transport Corridor Replace Suez Canal? Pundits Explain
    India, Russia Pin Great Hope on North-South Transport Corridor
    Iran Plans to Create Transport Corridor Between Persian Gulf, Black Sea
    North-South Transport Corridor to Help India, Russia Achieve $30 Bln Trade Goal
    Tags:
    transport corridor, bilateral cooperation, connectivity, energy cooperation, India, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse