Register
18:28 GMT +325 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Hillary Clinton gives a lecture in the Edmund Burke Lecture Theatre, Trinity College Dublin ahead of receiving an honorary degree from the university, in Dublin, Friday, June 22, 2018

    'Hillary Clinton and People Like Her are Detached from Reality' - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Brian Lawless/PA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Europe must curb immigration to combat an increasing threat from right-wing populists, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told The Guardian in an interview with the British daily. Sputnik discussed the comments with Adriel Kasonta, a foreign affairs analyst based in London.

    Sputnik: Clinton is known as a vocal proponent of the Libya intervention in 2011, which is seen as a prelude to the migrant crisis in Europe. With this in mind, what is your take on her comments?

    READ MORE: Clinton's Role in Libya Helped Caused EU Migrant Crisis She Now Decries — Prof

    Adriel Kasonta: If we go back to the interview conducted by The Guardian newspaper with Hillary Clinton, Tony Blair and Matteo Renzi from Italy, we can see clearly that people can now say that politicians have no backbone. Because if we read this interview it is all about crisis management, and figuring out how the political tribe of the central left can win votes over the right-wing politicians or whatever. So it is slightly strange that politicians who are Democrats, those like Hillary Clinton who were inviting immigrants and were strong supporters of immigration to America and to Europe, are now changing their stance and saying that it didn't work out so we should try something else.

    A portrait of Muammar Gaddafi burning in a fire.
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Remember Gaddafi? Hillary Clinton Shamed for Libya Intervention as She Schools EU on Migrant Crisis
    I would like also to point out the article that I've written for the Forbes where I was suggesting to Mrs. Angela Merkel to change her stance towards open door policy. I was accused of being a fascist, Nazi, and also a right-wing person, but the whole idea of migration is not about winning in the polls in your country in Europe and in North America. This clearly proves that Hillary Clinton and people like her are detached from the reality. The problem with migration and people voting for Trump in the first place or voting for Brexit, yes, indeed they were displeased and they're scared of mass migration, but what was the cause of the migration to Europe and to America? The foreign interventions of the Western countries, which were supported by both Tony Blair, a strong supporter of war in Iraq, as well as Hillary Clinton.

    I don't understand why she's putting the blame on ordinary people, accusing populism on her losing the presidential race in the United States and trying how to figure out how to get back the power. It's beyond one's comprehension if you see the wording, the linguistics of the interview conducted by the PR agency, The Guardian news by conducting this interview is doing a social study on how to collect the data, on how to manipulate and how to win the votes.

    So it is all about winning the votes, they don't care about the people who are suffering there, people who are struggling to get out from the war zones in the Middle East in order to save their lives, to save their children. Probably some of them get the opportunity to get into Europe, into the Western world in order to do something dodgy, but what the main problem and what the main idea of this is, is that those people are suffering, and it is interconnected with the foreign policies of the Western governments and the moods within the European Union and the United States. This is a very poor condition and this is very tragic, and it is very sad that these high-profile politicians, all they care about is being in the office.

    Sputnik: Mrs. Clinton‘s comments have been viewed as an attempt to appease right-wing leaders. What is your take on this?

    Adriel Kasonta: She's trying to cure the problem with the same stance as the right-wing politicians, so in my view, automatically, the so-called right-wing politicians or those who are supporting the anti-immigration moods in Europe and in America are winning, because she's using the same rhetoric as they were using from the very beginning. So she's not honest with those statements of curbing the immigration in Europe, she's just trying to figure out how to return to power.

    My question is, who is Hillary Clinton, a retired politician, an American person, to come to Europe and be giving advice. I don't understand what's her interest in giving advice to the European countries or to the European continent. She's not a European person, so let her pay attention to what the foreign policy advisers, or foreign policy experts in America are writing.

    READ MORE: Twitter Cracks Up After Fox News Admits Hillary Clinton is Not 'Like Herpes'

    And I'd like to point out Professor Andrew J. Bacevich's opinion article for Politico magazine, written in 2015, titled 'The George W. Bush refugees' where he's stating that, and I'm quoting here, "as immigrants pour into Europe, Americans must bear the blame". So if she's giving advice to European people that we need to curb the immigration, if she is a serious strategist and if she's an honest person, let her asses the foreign policy of her own country before Donald Trump, because now everyone is attacking Donald Trump, and believe me, I'm not a supporter of Donald Trump, but at the same time we have to be fair and understand that this refugee problem goes way back before Donald Trump emerged as a leader in the United States and it goes back way before the Brexit talks started here in this country.

    So as Jeremy Corbyn is saying, as Bernie Sanders is saying, as many people on the left and the right, including Peter Hitchens, who's a popular writer on politics and current affairs in this country and he's a high Tory conservative, the foreign policy, the misguided foreign policy in the Middle East is the crucial problem, this is the problem. The migration is an outcome, it's not a problem, it's an outcome of the foreign policy of interventionism of the Western states, including America under Bill Clinton.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Fake News': Trump Compares Ivanka Email Scandal to Hillary Clinton's
    Trump Sought DoJ Prosecution of Hillary Clinton, Ex-FBI Chief - Reports
    Bill, Hillary Clinton Announce US-Canada 'Speaking Tour'
    Tags:
    immigration, Brexit, Hillary Clinton, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    State Wheels: Vladimir Putin and the Cars He Rode
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse