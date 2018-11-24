Register
07:52 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    UK PM Has 'Painted Herself Into a Corner': Brexit Puts May at Risk - Commentator

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    EU officials will meet today in order to discuss British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan. Will they accept it, amid a backdrop of tensions with Spain over the economic future of Gibraltar?

    Sputnik spoke with political commentator and media personality David Icke for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Do you think the EU will accept Theresa May’s deal and is there any chance it could get through parliament?

    David Icke: I think to look at what’s going on; as usual you have to connect the dots and you have to look at the context in which this is all happening and then you can understand why it’s happening.

    For the whole time that the EU, formerly the common market has been progressively centralised into the bureaucratic tyranny that it is now; the plan has been to centralise power, to take away power from sovereign states, and what does that mean? That means that every step towards the centre, fewer and fewer people are dictating the lives, in fine detail now of everyone else in Europe and this was the plan from the start.

    A general view shows the Spanish city of La Linea de la Concepcion (rear) and the tarmac of the Gibraltar International Airport (bottom L) while tourists stand on the top of the Rock (R) next to the European Union flag, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, September 14, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    'Tempest in a Teapot': EU Lawmakers Say Gibraltar Brexit Issue Overrated
    It was the plan from the Pan-Europa movement which was funded and promoted by the Hapsburg Dynasty back in the 1920’s, which eventually became the EU, and the idea is to absorb more and more countries and not let any go.

    When they had the deep shock of the Brexit vote in Britain; it was all hands to the pump. I said within one hour on the internet, of that Brexit vote being announced, that this is just the start, because they’re not going to let this go easily.

    Two things. One; they want to make sure that Britain, in terms of whatever rhetoric they use, in terms of control, does not disconnect from the control of the Brussels bureaucrats and secondly and just as crucially; it needs to show the other countries of Europe with the increasing populist support, that is sceptical about the EU, it needs to show those countries and those populations, look if you want to come out this is what happens.

    It was never going to be smooth, it was never going to be chaotic because that’s the nature of the motivation of Brussels, and we have a Prime Minister in Theresa May who doesn’t really want to go.

    The Union Jack (L), the Gibraltarian flag (C) and the European Union flag are seen flying at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain April 3, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Spanish PM Threatens to Cancel Sunday Brexit Summit Over Gibraltar Dispute
    When you have a situation where two Brexit secretaries, who are supposed to be negotiating our withdrawal from the EU, both resign there’s something deeply wrong and deeply flawed.

    What this deal has the potential of doing is basically keeping Britain in the thrall and the control of the Brussels bureaucrats ongoing, so Brexit actually doesn’t mean Brexit at all.

    Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be a better solution than a bad deal?

    David Icke: It’s going to be bumpy either way. Let’s look at the basics of negotiation; when two sides or two people negotiate, one has a walk away position, because if there’s no walk away position then you’ve given away all your cards to the other side, because they know that you’re not going to walk away.

    Therefore; there’s no big downside for them. They are going to negotiate from their position of strength, because they know that you are going to have to agree to something because you’re not going to walk away.

    When you look at the deficit that the UK has with the EU; in financial terms alone, the EU are going to lose out if we walk away. Major companies and corporations in Europe, who have the ear of the bureaucrats with the tens of thousands of lobbyists that are encircling the commission, would be saying hold on a minute, we’ve got massive markets in Britain, we can’t just have no deal.

    What May has done, is handed all those cards away and that potential position of strength. From the moment that happened, she was in a position where the bureaucrats were in control. If it comes to a no deal now, and she’s increasingly saying if you notice that no deal is not an option, when she wasn’t saying that before, then it will be a great upheaval because of the timescale.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    'Capitulation': Britons Don't Trust Theresa May in Brexit Deal - UK Politician
    Instead of two years, we’re talking a few months now, so it’s all a mess and it’s meant to be a mess, that’s the point. It wasn’t meant to be smooth because they don’t want to send out a message to people, hey it’s actually quite straightforward to get out of our spider’s web. They’re going to make sure that people realise it’s not.

    Sputnik: How long do you think she could stay in power for?

    David Icke: I think morally; if she loses the vote on this proposal, then she is in such a position of weakness. Where does she go from there? Does she go back having said this is a good deal for Britain and agreeing it with the bureaucrats, does she go back and say we’ve got to re-negotiate, but what are they going to say? We’re not going to re-negotiate.

    She has painted herself into such a corner and been painted into that corner, if she loses the vote she’ll have to go.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of David Icke and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    MPs Accuse UK PM Theresa May of Delivering 'Blindfold Brexit' Deal
    'Capitulation': Britons Don't Trust Theresa May in Brexit Deal - UK Politician
    Theresa May's Strength and Resilience Has Grown to Enormous Levels – Tory MP
    Spain Threatens to Thwart Theresa May's Brexit Plan Over Gibraltar Status
    UK Parliament Could Hold No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister Theresa May
    Tags:
    bureaucracy, position, risks, no deal, Brexit, David Icke, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse