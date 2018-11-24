Register
03:18 GMT +324 November 2018
    In this April 29, 2018 file photo, a member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018

    Democrats Silent on Migrant Caravan Rights as 20 Cities Prepare to Protest

    © AP Photo / Hans-Maximo Musielik, File
    Opinion
    More than 80 activist, political and labor organizations are staging protests across the United States on Sunday as the migrant caravan is set to arrive at the US-Mexico border.

    "These actions are taking place in over 20 cities across the country," Juliana Musheyev, a member of the board of directors of the Peace Education and Action Center, one of the groups organizing the protests, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Friday.

    "This is in solidarity with the refugee caravan. Basically, there are several demands, including allowing them to enter the country and have their asylum needs met. There are many things that have been threatened against them, so we want to make sure that there's enough support for them," she added.

    ​Currently, US forces stationed at the border outnumber members of the migrant caravan two and a half times over.

    "I read that Trump has sent 5,800 troops to the border," Musheyev told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. "Refugees are not a threat to us; they're just trying to find safety and we are spending an extreme amount of resources for absolutely nothing." 

    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico
    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    Trump Threatens to Close Border With Mexico as Migrant Caravan Approaches

    She added that such resources would be better spent elsewhere, like fighting the wildfires ripping through parts of California.

    According to Musheyev, Trump is simply doing this "to make a political statement, because his whole campaign and his whole image is based on the repression of immigrants."

    "Given that the Republican Party and Donald Trump have launched a full-blown attack on immigrants and refugees, it would make sense for the opposing party to contribute to the conversation in some way and maybe try to push back a little bit," Musheyev said.

    "It's very telling," she added, that the Democrats aren't doing that. "It means they don't care. They're fine with whatever Trump is doing."

