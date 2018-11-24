Register
06:15 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A detainee is escorted to interrogation by U.S. military guards at Camp X-Ray at Guantanamo Bay.

    CIA Ditched Truth Drugs for Direct Torture of Prisoners After 9/11 - Analysts

    © AP Photo / ANDRES LEIGHTON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The CIA found the use of truth drugs ineffective and appears to have fallen back on more direct methods of torture, or enhanced interrogation in its so-called Global War on Terror (GWOT) after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks against the United States, analysts told Sputnik.

    The CIA appeared to have relied more on outright methods of torture or so-called "enhanced interrogation" techniques rather than using truth drugs after the September 11 terror attacks, University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle said.

    "After September 11, the CIA decided to engage in outright methods of torture in violation of the International Convention against Torture," Boyle said.

    This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the execution room at the Oregon State Penitentiary.
    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    CIA Truth Drugs Revelations Not Surprising: Tested in Guantanamo - Psychologist
    Data that has emerged on the CIA’s preference in interrogation techniques after September 11 suggests that the agency did not rely primarily on truth drugs and was more reliant on direct physical methods such as waterboarding, Boyle noted.

    "I suspect the CIA concluded that a so-called truth serum was not going to add anything to the torture and indeed could be counter-productive in terms of lessening the Pain of Torture somehow," Boyle said.

    A CIA report that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) succeeded in making public earlier in November indicated that in the past, narco-analysis in general was described as ineffective, Boyle noted.

    "But… every once in a while interrogators using it might learn something useful, which may or may not have been the result of the medication," he said.

    Use of Midazolam, Other Drugs — Violation of Human Rights

    Global peace campaigner Dr. Helen Caldicott, founder of the Nobel Peace Prize winning organization Physicians for Social Responsibility, pointed out that the report revealed the CIA had used Midazolam among other drugs.

    "Midazolam is a sedative that has been in common medical use for some decades for anesthetics, sedatives, an anti-epileptic and for use to assist in helping some terminally ill patients," she said.

    Caldicott observed that Midazolam can promote short term dis-inhibition associated with short term amnesia or memory loss so the patient has no recall of the dis-inhibition.

    Chain link fence and concertina wire surrounds a deserted guard tower within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the US Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackso
    Guantanamo Could Be Deterrent for Daesh Fighters - Professor
    "I do not know what the CIA gained from using this drug to obtain information from their prisoners," she said.

    All use of the drugs resorted to by the CIA contravened international values and rulings on human rights, Caldicott emphasized.

    "Any drug such as LSD and many others that have been experimented by the CIA and the KGB for many years to obtain information from prisoners — be they tortured or not — is medically contraindicated and violates any law regarding human rights," she said.

    The CIA’s use of different drugs could be classified therefore among the many illegal torture procedures that government agents seem routinely to use, Caldicott concluded.

    Even now, there remained major uncertainty as to whether the CIA got much or any useful information at all out of its use the so-called truth drugs, Caldicott emphasized.

    "History does not seem to indicate what specific information, if any that the CIA obtained," she said.

    The CIA report indicated that in the past, narco-analysis in general was described as ineffective, but that every once in a while interrogators using it might learn something useful, which may or may not have been the result of the medication.

    Related:

    CIA Truth Drugs Revelations Not Surprising: Tested in Guantanamo - Psychologist
    Guantanamo Could Be Deterrent for Daesh Fighters - Professor
    US Senators Skeptical of Reported WH Plans to Send Daesh Militants to Guantanamo
    Trump Mulls Sending Captured Top-Ranking Daesh Fighters to Guantanamo - Reports
    Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Jihad Deyab Deported From Turkey to Syria - Sources
    Tags:
    waterboarding, Midazolam, torture, truth drugs, 9/11, CIA, Dr. Helen Caldicott, Francis Boyle, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse