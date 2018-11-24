Register
01:47 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Kennedy in Dallas, moments before the assassination.

    Many Americans Treat Kennedy Assassination as 'Watershed' - Professor

    Public Domain
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    330

    The world is commemorating the day 55 years ago when 35th US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was mysteriously murdered. Despite the recent mass declassification of JFK files by the Trump administration, many questions still remain unsolved.

    According to prominent experts and high-profile politicians, back in those days, Kennedy was perceived as a "symbol" of great hope and a peaceful future for the United States. Right after his assassination, the image of the country and the world started changing drastically, as if someone had unleashed evil powers that were waiting for their hour to come.

    Sputnik has discussed the impact of Kennedy assassination with John C. McAdams, Associate Professor of political science at Marquette University.

    Sputnik: Did Kennedy Assassination become a turning point in US politics? How it’s affected US society?

    John C. McAdams: While not caused by the JFK assassination, a lot of things seemed to go wrong in the US in the years following.  Peaceful black protest turned into militancy and rioting.

    The war in Vietnam, which involved only several thousand advisors when Kennedy was shot, escalated to a massive conflict, which the US was not winning. A truculent and aggressive “counter culture” challenged fundamental American values.

    Surrounded by detectives, Lee Harvey Oswald talks to the press as he is led down a corridor of the Dallas police station for another round of questioning in connection with the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, November 23, 1963.
    © AP Photo /
    Trump: Some Files on Kennedy Assassination to Remain Classified Until 2021
    So, to a lot of Americans, the assassination seems a watershed. The “Kennedy years” were years of hope and optimism, while thing seems to go awry in the years following.

    Sputnik: Just last year the Trump administration decided to declassify a large number of documents connected with Kennedy assassination in Dallas. At the same time, despite a promise to release everything on April 26, 2018, the Trump administration is withholding certain material in the JFK Assassination archive for extra review. What do you think was behind this decision?

    John C. McAdams:  Trump, quite simply, took the advice of his security agencies, who have always been excessively secretive and risk-averse where releasing documents are concerned.

    Keep in mind that the document release was not a substantial item on his agenda – he had lots of other things to attend to. So I’m sure he viewed going which what his security agencies were wanting seemed the “safe” choice.

    Nuclear Test
    © Flickr/ all_usernames_are_taken
    US-Soviet Nuclear War 'Was Possible' in Days After Kennedy's Assassination - Historian
    To decide to overrule them would have simply required more time and attention than he cared to devote to the issue.

    Sputnik: Despite one of the hottest period in the Cold War (Cuban Missile Crisis, Berlin) both Kennedy and Khrushchev regularly talked to each other. Could both countries learn something from this period amid current political tensions?

    John C. McAdams: Looking back at the Cold War, both countries were reasonably risk averse. In spite of being radically at odds in world power politics, when push came to shove, both sides backed away from terribly dangerous situations.

    Kennedy resisted demands from some of his advisors to invade Cuba.

    And Khrushchev backed down in the face of the blockade. While the blockade was technically an act of war, and Khrushchev was reckless in putting the missiles in Cuba, both sides black away from things that were a dangerous escalation.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of John C. McAdams and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Robert Kennedy’s Assassination and How It Changed Politics in America
    JFK Files: 'Extraordinary, Strong Evidence That Lee Harvey Oswald Shot Kennedy'
    Tags:
    impact, policy, legacy, assassination, John F. Kennedy, John C. McAdams, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse