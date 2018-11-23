Register
11:51 GMT +323 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a cabinet meeting in Charleville-Mezieres, northeastern France, Wednesday, Nov.7 2018

    Cyber Experts Weigh France's Chances to Escape US, China High-Tech Dominance

    © AP Photo / Etienne Laurent
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Paris is struggling to reduce its dependence on US technological dominance by switching from Google to Qwant, France's own search engine. Speaking to Sputnik, cyber security experts shared their views on Paris's effort to protect its digital sovereignty.

    France's move to discard Google is not a surprise, says Kevin Curran, professor of cyber security at the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Built Environment at Ulster University, Coleraine.

    'No Other Company Holds as Much Sensitive Data'

    "Google services hold an incredible array of details on individuals and when you apply that to soldiers or people working in foreign intelligence, then the data Google stores on them can be the only system that a foreign adversary needs to tap," the academic told Sputnik.

    He underscored that one should not forget "that Google services store a person's complete location history, search history, apps used, and footprint online." 

    A man uses a GPS app on a smartphone during a Google promotion event
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS SAMSON
    Digital Sovereignty: France Prefers 'Own Access' to Data Over Relying on Google - Pundit
    "No other company holds as much sensitive data," he stressed. "Even if Google could be proven not to allow backdoors in, having that information on an army or agency workers stored by Google is a weak part in any country defence initiatives. I suspect other countries will follow this move by France."

    On 1 October, 2018 the French National Assembly and the French Army Ministry announced that their digital services would stop using Google and switch to Qwant search engine. Launched in 2013, Qwant claims neither to employ user tracking nor to personalize search results.

    "Security and digital sovereignty are at stake here, which is anything but an issue only for geeks," said Florian Bachelier, a French parliamentarian on National Assembly's digital sovereignty taskforce, kicked off in April 2018.

    Everything Comes At a Price

    However, Lars Hilse, a digital strategy consultant from Germany, does not share France's concerns, stressing that sophisticated search tools always come at a price.

    "I'm not a Google fan boy," he told Sputnik. "In fact, some of the things they are definitely worth criticising and require a lot of scrutiny. Yet the debate over getting a complex, and highly effective service free of charge, and then complaining about the fact that I pay in data, rather than currency, bothers me. Significantly."

    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Google Crash Detected in US, UK, Spain and Some Other Countries - Reports
    The digital strategy consultant explained that although Google, and other search engines, hold "a significant amount of information on users," those unsatisfied with this fact must not forget that "all searches they submit are free."

    "Providing these services requires a significant amount of infrastructure. And of course a significant work force," Hilse elaborated. "All of this has to be paid for, which happens in this case, through the placement of individualised advertisements Google serves to the user through a search. Would Google not take the data to place these highly individualised advertisements, users would not click on them, and ergo they couldn't attract so many advertisers, which in turn would jeopardise the business model entirely."

    Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, 2nd right, chats with British entrepeneur Brent Hoberman, left, anti-cyber bullying campaigner James Okulaja, 2nd left, and President of EMEA Business and Operations for Google, Matt Brittin during his visit to launch the national action plan to tackle cyberbullying at the London headquarters of Google and YouTube in King's Cross, London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Tolga Akmen
    Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, 2nd right, chats with British entrepeneur Brent Hoberman, left, anti-cyber bullying campaigner James Okulaja, 2nd left, and President of EMEA Business and Operations for Google, Matt Brittin during his visit to launch the national action plan to tackle cyberbullying at the London headquarters of Google and YouTube in King's Cross, London, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

    Commenting on former CIA employee Edward Snowden's exposure of NSA spying practices which led to Paris's decision to protect its digital sovereignty, the expert admitted that one sees "a lot of movements towards more privacy on the web." According to Hilse, "this privacy hype is a European thing, without wanting to take the consequences into account."

    Bitcoin
    CC0
    How Low Can It Go? Bitcoin Drops to 13-Month Low
    However, he noted that one should wait and see whether Qwant will prove effective. "As for the safety angle: unlike many other companies, Google hasn't had a significant breach to report on in their history."

    Having agreed that American and Chinese IT giants have long maintained dominance on the global market the digital strategy consultant expressed doubts that European high-tech companies could compete with them.

    "For European companies to compete against those from the US and China, a new Zeitgeist would have to surface," Hilse remarked. "A lot of entrepreneurship has to be present for tech companies to arise and compete against the existing tech giants."

    He warned against demonising US and Chinese efforts for data control: "If other countries would have a shot at this, they'd take it also," he opined.

    Hilse has drawn attention to the fact that "with the introduction of the web we have seen that we can communicate freely, across borders with little limitations" while "with the advent of crypto currency the first concept of a true, global currency was born." Its selling point is that it remains outside the reach of the world's governments, he highlighted.

    As for France, "[it] is different in many ways," he said. "While we're all moving to make the world a global village there will always be people who think they know better, and that we should protect national interests."

    It's Difficult to Resist US, Chinese Hi-Tech Dominance

    Speaking to Sputnik, Fow Chee Kang, associate director and managing consultant of LGMS, expressed doubts that the proposed system would really solve France's dilemma.

    "[From the] cyber security point of view, it's just another system, other than Google, that get your data," Chee Kang said. "The system may be good at protecting digital sovereignty, however, if the system has not been tested via proper security testing by [a] certified firm, it may end up exposing all its users' information like what we have seen in the past few years when giant technology companies system got compromised."

    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Google, Facebook Must Be Forced to Share Mapping Data With Gov't, UK Advised
    Moreover, it may not be easy for a country to start form the scratch and reinvent the wheel, the cyber security expert remarked.

    Still, he does not rule out that "if this initiative by France proved to be a success in protecting its digital sovereignty, we may soon see other developed European countries follow in its footsteps, with high possibility of using the same system instead of creating another Qwant."

    At the same time, the expert has drawn attention to the fact that the US and China have managed to come out on top not only in creating software but also in producing cutting-edge hardware.

    "At the moment it is rather difficult to resist dominance of American and Chinese companies in terms of technology devices," he explained. "As everyone may have aware, majority of the devices connected to the Internet are either made in China or designed in US; though it does not mean these companies are actively collecting user information, they are still playing an important role in creating devices that transmit, process and store user information."

    According to Chee Kang, France's digital sovereignty largely depends on the country's ability to substitute US and China-made hardware for its own devices. "Until then, the digital sovereignty protection in place may be considered as minimal," he warned.

    "Nevertheless, France will still be unable to control data outflows from the country being captured by technology devices that are created by American-Chinese companies," the expert concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    France Prefers 'Own Access' to Data Over Relying on Google - Pundit
    Google Crash Detected in US, UK, Spain and Some Other Countries - Reports
    Google, Facebook Must Be Forced to Share Mapping Data With Gov't, UK Advised
    Franco-German Accord Brewing to Make Apple, Facebook & Google Pay Amid US Fury
    Tags:
    search engine, high-tech, cyber security, Google, Google Inc, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, China, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse