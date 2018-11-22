Register
19:11 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London November 28, 2014

    Black Friday Fights in US Shopping Malls Becoming Thing of Past - Analysts

    © REUTERS / Luke MacGregor
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Black Friday on November 23 will kick off a Christmas shopping season in the United States, which makes up around 30 percent of annual retail sales.

    Higher Income, More Spending

    US consumers are expected to spend 4.1 percent more than last year during the 2018 holiday season, which is an average of $1,007.24, according to the annual survey issued by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics on October 24.

    People will mostly spend in three main categories during the holidays: gifts, at $637.67, non-gift holiday items including food, decorations, and greeting cards, at $215.04, and other non-gift purchases, at $154.53, the survey revealed.

    "It’s the first time it has gone over $1,000. Consumers are feeling confident. Unemployment is at historical lows. Wages are creeping up, and people are willing to spend a little more," Katherine Cullen, the director of industry and consumer insights at the NRF, said as quoted by the National Real Estate Investor magazine.

    READ MORE: Dolce & Gabbana Facing Boycott in China Over 'Sh*t Country' Comment

    According to Liz Dunn, the founder and CEO of Pro4ma Inc. business analytics platform for retailers, a healthy economy was the driving force behind higher sales forecasts.

    "The consumer has a job. They’re being paid more than last year, and they’re feeling okay about prospects for the economy," Dunn was quoted as saying by the magazine.

    Meanwhile, ID Analytics software company has warned of fraud risk and the possibility of an increase in fraudulent credit applications on Black Friday.

    Black November

    Immediately following Black Friday, Cyber Monday takes place on Monday. Unlike Black Friday, which traditionally sees people flock to stores and shopping malls, Cyber Monday is all about online shopping.

    Customers navigate through the aisles during the Black Friday sales event on Thanksgiving Day at Target in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 23, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kamil Krzaczynski
    US Black Friday Sales Hit Record High, So Does Household Debt
    But with retailers offering Black Friday deals earlier in an attempt to lure more customers, the event has morphed into Black November.

    The NRF has predicted that more than 164 million consumers in the United States planned to shop over the Thanksgiving weekend this year.

    According to the NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics survey, 21 percent, or 34 million consumers, were expected to go shopping on Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday is projected to remain the busiest day with 71 percent, or 116 million, planning to shop.

    As many as 75 million planned to do online shopping on Cyber Monday, the survey showed.

    The Morning Consult market research company said on November 14 that 52 percent, 58 percent of which are women, oppose stores opening for shopping on Thanksgiving Day, with the majority arguing that it should be spent with family and friends.

    Unlimited Reality 

    As argued by Cullen, US holiday sales are no longer about "online vs. in-store" shopping.

    "The consumer has gotten to the point where they’re going for convenience vs. price. Mainline brick-and-mortar retailers have figured that out. All the big players have adapted their game to really be much more nimble and be able to play online, as well as in-store and meet customer demand exactly where they are," Rod Sides, the vice chairman of Deloitte's US retail and distribution practice, said as quoted by the National Real Estate Investor magazine.

    READ MORE: "Black Monday": Iranian Analysts Explain Why US Sanctions Unlikely to Succeed

    According to a Morning Consult poll, released on November 16, 39 percent of men and 43 percent of women in the United States see Black Friday as "the most entertaining of the holiday shopping days."

    Remember this Black Friday, if you see a fight please film it for the rest of us.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Black Friday Panic: New Gunshot Detection Tech Worth Considering
    Black Friday Mayhem at Dallas Walmart
    Israel Accused of Gaza War Crimes During Black Friday 'Carnage'
    Tags:
    retail, Black Friday, consumer, Cyber Monday, Black Friday, Thanksgiving, Deloitte, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse