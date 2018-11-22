Register
20:38 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of Italy

    'There Is Room for Italy to Change Budget Targets' – Scholar

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to Chair of the Eurogroup Mario Centento, the group is poised to discuss punitive measures against Italy over exceeding the budget deficit targets. Centeno noted that the discussion about sanctions against Italy will be on the agenda of the Group’s meeting in December.

    Sputnik discussed the possibility of sanctions against Italy with Yannis Koutsomitis, political and economic analyst, based in Belgium.

    READ MORE: Italy's Prime Minister Declines Changing 2019 Budget Plan

    Sputnik: What do you make of the EU intentions to sanction Italy, a member of the bloc? What are the odds that it will come to this eventually?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: We should keep in mind the budget rules for the European Union have been agreed in detail during the years of the financial crisis and are considered almost sacred for the survival of the economic and monetary union of Europe. The intention of the Italian government to deviate from these rules has caused much frustration among European governments and officials. It was somehow expected that the European Commission would call Italy the breacher of this agreement. The question arising is to what extent is the punishment of the Italian government expected in the next months? My take is that it is not very possible, it is not very likely, that the punishment will happen before the European election in June, because, as the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact are, the European Council or finance ministers will call for Italy to correct its budget and will give it a possible four to six month time frame in order to do so. So, it's not automatic that the punishment for Italy will happen in the next one month or so. There's still room for Italy to find other ways in the meantime to change its budget targets and come to an agreement with the European Union.

    Sputnik: What can you say about the interpretations of the budget? Who makes the decisions when Italy says "we're in conformity; we're under three per cent"?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: It's a technical but at the same time very political question. On the technical side, the three per cent threshold is there, but only if a country is already lowering its debt with a prospect of lowering in the next decade or so. The Italian debt is rising and that is one of the main arguments of the European Commission applying to Italy saying that "three per cent may be a threshold but your debt is rising and you need to lower it down," whereas the Italian government says "look, our growth is very low; we need to enhance the economy with more extensive fiscal expansion in order for people to have more income and to make the economy grow again." There's still dispute among economists whereas the proposals of the Italian government would actually help the Italian economy grow. And this is a real political question right now. It's not just obeying the rules of the European Union or not, it's whether the fiscal expansion in Italy would be in the benefit of its economy. I think that this is also on the political agenda of the two governing parties in Italy that were promising to their voters before the elections that there would be a mass fiscal expansion in Italy; so they need to somehow keep their promises to their electorate. This is how the situation has developed.

    Sputnik: What's your assessment of the plan that Italy has actually put forward? What were the biggest problems with it? Perhaps, there need to be some adjustments made to it?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: I think that the weal side of the Italian government's argument is that they are not putting forward a package of economic reforms for the fiscal expansion that would enable the Italian economy to modernize, to be more open, to have less state control effects on the economy, and to make the fiscal expansion be able to be more fruitful and productive for the growth. That is the weak side of the Italian government because they want to expand our deficit but they're not doing enough on the reform side.

    READ MORE: Italy Interested in Projects to Deliver Russian Gas to Europe — Lavrov

    Sputnik: Do you think that we're actually seeing Italy drifting away from the bloc in terms of the current disagreements over the budget and the migration issue?

    Yannis Koutsomitis: It is the possibility, but it is diminishing. Although the EU will start this process, I think there're strong elements within the Italian political system that would eventually keep it within the European Union; but Italy needs to have some token for their "revolt" that they've come up with in the recent months. It's the matter of how the negotiations between the Italian government, the officials, the technocrats and the rest of the European Union are willing to come to terms with Italy; and also if the Italian politicians see the room to up the end toward the European Union, because we should not forget that Mr. Salvini himself has said that every morning when he wakes up, he looks at the levels of the Italian bonds, and at how aggressive the markets are towards Italy. If the markets aren't very aggressive towards Italy, I think that they will maintain their positions; but in the end I think that there will be some kind of solution with Italy. I don't see it exiting the EU, at least in the foreseeable future.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italian Supervolcano May Restart Eruption Cycle - Study
    Italian Lawmakers Call Palermo Summit Successful 'Step to Stabilize Libya'
    Italy Detains Migrant Rescue Ship Aquarius Over 'lllegal Waste Treatment' - MSF
    Tags:
    budget, sanctions, European Union, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    Shots in Dallas: Tribute to JFK on the 55th Anniversary of His Assassination
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse