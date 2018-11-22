Register
17:14 GMT +322 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Reflection of the EU flag in a window of a building in Brussels.

    EU Will 'Never' Have Joint Intelligence Service Due to State Secrets - French MP

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A joint European spy school may be useful in terms of exchanging information but will not lead to the creation of a unified EU intelligence service due to the sensitive information member states may want to withhold, French MP told Sputnik.

    "A European intelligence school is conceivable as a means by which national intelligence services can learn best practices from one another. But there can never be an integrated [EU] intelligence service because of certain national secrets," Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, a member of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense, and a member of France's Rassemblement bleu Marine (Marine Blue Gathering) alliance said Thursday.

    READ MORE: Bye Britain! UK Excluded From New EU School for Spies Led by Greece, Cyprus

    Although some states may want to share their intelligence in specific cases, there "can never be an integrated European intelligence service" if EU states want to retain their independence, Schaffhauser added.

    "In the domain of military technology, France can never agree to pool her resources with other states. European initiatives in this area can take place only under national leadership, maybe with outsourcing to other countries but always under national control," Schaffhauser stressed.

    EU flag is seen in front of the EU Commission Headquarters in Brussels. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / GEORGES GOBET
    EU Defense Ministers Endorse Creation of Joint Intelligence School
    The politician's comments come after the defence ministers of the EU member states adopted a plan providing for the creation of a Joint EU Intelligence School (JEIS), which would provide education and training for the bloc's intelligence personnel.

    The joint spy school is one of the EU’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) projects aimed at encouraging closer defence cooperation among member states.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    MI5 Avoided Recruiting Black Spies in the 60s, Citing 'Security Risk' - Reports
    Lavrov Calls Situation Around Russian 'Spies' in Netherlands Deceptive Maneuver
    Beijing Initiates TV Show Claiming Taiwanese Spies Recruit Chinese Students
    Tags:
    spy, EU Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO), Defense Ministry, Jean-Luc Schaffhauser, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse