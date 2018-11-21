Register
22:44 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A motorist crosses over the border from the Irish Republic into Northern Ireland near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

    EU Should Not Use Irish Border to 'Blackmail' UK in Brexit Talks - Irish MP

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The European Union has "cynically" used the issue of the Irish border to push London into accepting an unpopular Brexit deal, standing against the interests of ordinary people in the UK and abroad, Paul Murphy, a member of the Irish parliament from the Solidarity–People Before Profit political alliance, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "The EU has very cynically used the question of the border… There is a real problem that can only be addressed by a trade agreement… but the border question shouldn't be used to effectively blackmail any British government into signing up to these neo-liberal EU rules. And that is what has happened," Murphy said.

    READ MORE: May's Resignation Would Have Helped Strike Better Brexit Deal — UK-Based Analyst

    He added that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit should not make people accept the draft Brexit agreement negotiated by May.

    "It is a possibility, yes, that there could be a no-deal Brexit, but I do not accept the idea that ordinary people in Britain should be blackmailed into accepting May's deal. Here, in Ireland, the entire establishment is united in the idea that this is a good deal and will avoid a hard border… but the deal is a neo-liberal deal. It's essentially a continuation of the neo-liberal rule of the EU in Britain and likely in the future having to follow those rules in regards to no state aid and no interference with competition etc," Murphy indicated.

    He said that he desired a scenario in which May's deal was defeated in the parliament and led to an early election, in which Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn emerged victorious and ensured the deal's renegotiation.

    "In Ireland, we would put pressure on the Irish government to agree to a renegotiation, and that Corbyn should negotiate on a trade deal that avoids any hardening of the border and excludes those neo-liberal provisions. And that would be in the interests of everybody in Europe," Murphy stated.

    READ MORE: Neglect of Scotland in Brexit Talks Opens Door to 2nd Referendum — Solidarity

    Murphy argued that the deal negotiated by May was supported only by big businesses and did not correspond to the interests of ordinary people in the country.

    "It seems to me that [May's plan] is more likely to fail than not… So there will be that 'Project Fear' agenda in the coming weeks to build pressure on Tory and Labour [lawmakers] to pass it. So I think there's a battle to be fought there," Murphy indicated.

    A still image from a video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain November 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    'It's Perfectly Clear' How UK PM Can Try to Win Brexit Deal Argument - Professor
    Prime Minister Theresa May's currently EU-approved Brexit plan involves a number of controversial points, one of which provides for the UK's entering into a potential "backstop" arrangement post-2021 that would involve continued membership in the EU Customs Union as a means to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland.

    On Thursday, May defended a draft Brexit deal in the House of Commons. The agreement faced criticism both from the opposition and from the ruling party, with several members of May's cabinet having resigned over their disagreement with the deal.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Paul Murphy and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Neglect of Scotland in Brexit Talks Opens Door to 2nd Referendum - Solidarity
    May's Resignation Would Have Helped Strike Better Brexit Deal – UK-Based Analyst
    We Know Spain Has Gibraltar Issues But We Will Uphold Brexit Deal - Merkel
    PM May Says UK 'Steadfast in Support' to Gibraltar Despite Brexit
    Minister Claims UK Might Hold Fresh Brexit Referendum if Deal Voted Down
    Tags:
    Irish border, Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse