'Brexit Scenario' is a Betrayal of Britons Who Voted to Leave EU - UK Politician

The UK Prime Minister has set out to sell her draft Brexit withdrawal agreement to businesses at the Confederation of British Industry and encouraged them to back her.

Theresa May has told her critics that getting rid of her as PM would not make delivering Brexit any easier. May defended last week's draft agreement for leaving the EU and said there was a critical week ahead.

Spain Needs More 'Clarity' on Gibraltar Before Endorsing Brexit Deal – Officials

She suggested agreeing more details of UK's future relationship with the EU, ahead of an expected summit next week, could satisfy the concerns of some of the Tory MPs opposed to her plans. Sputnik spoke to Gavin Felton, Chair of the Democrats and Veterans Party about the Brexit proposals

Sputnik: What do you make of the Brexit scenario in UK?

Gavin Felton: It’s a complete and utter betrayal of the 17.4 million who voted to leave the European Union. We’re handing over 39 billion pounds of taxpayer money with nothing guaranteed in return.

Theresa May ultimately is a remainer and she still is a remainer. I feel more let down by people like Michael Gove who quite frankly has campaigned for leave, but I question is he putting party before country.

Scottish MPs Urge Jeremy Corbyn-Nicola Sturgeon Alliance for 2nd Brexit Vote

Gavin Felton: I believe what will have happened is the whips will have been on the phones. The tory party chairman has been phoning up saying things are accurate quite frankly.

They’ll put pressure on local association to support MP’s with Theresa May’s deal. I think 48 letters will go in at some stage, there has to be, there is more than 48 Brexiteers in the Tory party, there’s over 100.

On the Labour party side, 158 Labour constituencies voted to leave, the local MP’s are quite frankly appalling, they forget to represent the people and not their party and they are putting party before the people. Some of the Tory MP’s are doing the same.

Sputnik: How likely will Theresa May see out the rest of the Brexit negotiation and who should replace her as PM, is there enough time for a general election?

If there are 48 letters she'll probably win the no confidence vote but let's say she doesn't and there is a leadership challenge, I think they should put it to the membership.

The reality is you’ve got David Davis a man of principle, obviously Jacob Rees-Mogg but historically they have picked a candidate who has held a job in Cabinet and he hasn’t. They have some good people in there but they won’t get close because the remainers will rally round one candidate.

God forbid Gove or Amber Rudd, but the question is who is in safe seat that they can push forward because that’s the only people they’ll get behind.

