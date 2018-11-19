Register
20:19 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018

    France and Germany More & More Speaking Only on Behalf of Themselves – Lawmaker

    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Speaking in Germany on Sunday, where he took part in national Remembrance Day for the victims of war and dictatorship, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe should take more responsibility for its defence. Macron and Merkel also reportedly discussed migration, the euro, taxing digital companies, and other issues.

    Earlier, it was reported that Germany and France would present joint proposals on a budget for the Eurozone.

    Sputnik discussed Emmanuel Macron's statements with Fernand Kartheiser, a member of Luxembourg's parliament with the Alternative Democratic Reform Party.

    Sputnik: What's your feeling about this? What're the reasons behind Merkel and Macron's latest push for EU unity?

    F-35 US fifth-generation jet
    CC0
    Is Joint German-French Combat Jet Project on Verge of Collapse?
    Fernand Kartheiser: There might be several reasons. I think the most important one is that they would like to take advantage of Brexit in order to maybe assert their leadership in Europe. With the Brits, it was never possible to go far on this, but now they would like to seize the opportunity. But by doing this, they might irritate other small and medium countries such as Italy, Spain and Poland, who might not be so much interested in seeing French-German leadership in Western Europe.

    Also, you have to consider that we have European elections next May, and this new European Parliament will probably be much more Eurosceptic than the present one; so I guess that the French and the Germans, Macron and Merkel, who are both domestically weak would, perhaps, like to have some kind of integration as legacy.

    READ MORE: Macron Applauds Merkel's Decision Not to Seek Re-Election

    Sputnik: It's very interesting and a little bit surprising. I think that previously and historically, Macron's not really favoured an EU Army, but obviously, he now looks as though he has changed his mind, perhaps because of what's happened with the Brexit strategy moving forward and without the UK being in the European Union moving forward. How beneficial is it that France and Germany come together in cooperation for the EU? What are the political and economic benefits?

    Fernand Kartheiser: I think that we are all glad in Western Europe and all over the world when we see good cooperation and a good relationship between France and Germany.

    But the picture is again a little bit more complex than this; the fact that France and Germany are trying to establish themselves as European leaders now means that they are constituting a non-elected leadership which might try or substitute itself to the institutions of the European Union, such as the rotating EU presidency or the high representative, who is also vice commissioner of the Commission that should be in charge of the foreign relations of the European Union.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS / John MacDougall
    Franco-German Accord Brewing to Make Apple, Facebook & Google Pay Amid US Fury
    So, there's a clear competition between the French and German leadership and the European institutions.

    We also have disintegration, in a way, of foreign policy in Western Europe. The French and the Germans have been discussing many times with many partners in the name of the European Union, for instance with Russia on Ukraine, but the reality is that these countries, France and Germany, are speaking more and more on behalf of themselves, and they often lack the support of everybody else in the European Union.

    For instance, on Russia, Western European nations tend to try to have a better relationship with Russia and Eastern European nations are considered to be tougher maybe; and the French and the Germans try to represent a sort of a compromise, which doesn't rally everybody behind them.

    READ MORE: Professor On European Army: 'I Don't See the Vehicle Coming Off the Ground'

    Sputnik: You've mentioned a few countries that would be opposed to that — Italy, Spain and Poland; we've also got Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who's hit back at Macron's proposal, saying it goes way too far. We've also got the Irish prime minister who's on record to say he wouldn't support something like this; on the face of it, there's quite a lot of opposition to an EU army; there's a whole host of potential challenges when you think about the difference in cultures from North European countries to Southern European countries. It is going to really work? That's one of the main cruxes against it. Will other EU states support this idea, the ones that we haven't mentioned? And if they are going to support it, why will they support it?

    Soldiers of a Eurocorps detachment carry the European Union flag to mark the inaugural European Parliament session on June 30, 2014, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2018 / PATRICK HERTZOG
    German Politician: We Don't Need EU Army, We Need a 'European Home' With Russia
    Fernand Kartheiser: I think that the Dutch point of view is a very reasonable one for a simple reason, because the idea of a European army is not standing by itself, it's not standing alone, but it comes together with another German and French proposal — they would like to establish a European Union Security Council.

    In this security council, basically dominated by France and Germany of course, decisions on foreign policy wouldn't be taken unanimously anymore; for the time being, decisions have to be taken unanimously, that would now be different with the EU Security Council, where voting should take place by qualified majority.

    Officially they say that this would allow for a faster decision-making process, but in reality, that would mean that small and medium-sized European nations would have to contribute in one way or another to an EU army without having a say on what really happens with this. That is a big danger, and that is seen by many countries in Western Europe. Basically, they don't want to contribute to such an army without having a say on how it's going to be used later.

    READ MORE: Why Does EU Need an Army — France at Risk of Downgrading Its Int'l Status

    Sputnik: How is this going to affect NATO and EU-US cooperation? You've had quite a few issues recently with regard to President Trump and his insistence that countries in the EU have to participate and pay their share in terms of the budget. If the likes of Germany aren't paying towards the NATO contribution, how is the EU going to be able to actually fund this? That's surely the biggest question surrounding this.

    Fernand Kartheiser: There's probably a hidden agenda on this. If we look at France, for instance, they have an interest in putting the weight of their nuclear deterrence on the shoulders of everybody else in the EU, because they're saying "out nuclear deterrence is probably benefitting everybody else." And through new rules of burden sharing within the EU, it might be also beneficial for France and the Germans might get in return some say in the UNSC, for instance.

    Missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
    A Knife in NATO's Back or Common Sense? Russian Warships Return to Spain's Ceuta
    But, of course, this puts additional strain on NATO, and the Americans rightfully so wouldn't like to see a duplication of efforts with all what they are financing in NATO. So, we are not at the end of this discussion, we're rather at the beginning. The Americans as a superpower wouldn't like to see emerging rivals, even though they are friendly to the US, such as Western Europe, it's not in their interest.

    On the other hand, small and medium European nations have no interest in financing directly or indirectly the French nuclear deterrence without having a say in what is going to happen. In summary, this initiative causes a lot of difficulties to Western Europe, a lot of strain in the relations between the countries and all this comes now in addition to the other problems that we have in Western Europe.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Fernand Kartheiser and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Franco-German Accord Brewing to Make Apple, Facebook & Google Pay Amid US Fury
    Merkel, Macron Set to Promote European Unity Amid Brexit Fallout
    Macron Applauds Merkel’s Decision Not to Seek Re-Election
    Merkel and Macron’s Visit to Prague: ‘More Like Irony’ – Czech Politician
    Tags:
    Brexit, policy, European army, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, European Union, Germany, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    Frost-proof Russians: Siberian Cities Prepared for Winter
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse