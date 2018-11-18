Register
22:41 GMT +318 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks on his cellphone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Khashoggi was a Saudi insider. He rubbed shoulders with the Saudi royal family and supported its efforts to nudge the entrenched ultraconservative clerics to accept reforms. He was a close aide to the kingdom’s former spy chief and was a leading voice in the country’s prominent dailies

    No Doubt There's Motive Behind Turkey Releasing Tapes Drip by Drip – Journo

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Turkish media have revealed a second tape purporting to be of Khashoggi’s murder and its allegedly premeditated nature. Earlier, reports on CIA findings implicating the Saudi crown prince’s involvement emerged, which the Saudi royal family has repeatedly denied, billing the case “a rogue operation.”

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore and a veteran, award-winning foreign correspondent.

    James Dorsey: I think that most people have analytically come to this conclusion for quite some time, including many in the CIA. I think what is more important is the fact that the CIA wanted this to be public. That presumably has two reasons; one is institutional: the CIA needs to be seen, to be making an independent judgement, and that has become all the more important, as you have the US Congress that is moving towards sanctioning Saudi Arabia.

    A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi
    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    EU Calls on Saudi Arabia to 'Shed Full Clarity' on Khashoggi Case

    Sputnik: Why is the evidence being released drip by drip? Is there some kind of a motive behind this?

    James Dorsey: Well, there’s no doubt that there is a motive. The question is: what is the Turkish goal? Is the Turkish goal to basically significantly weaken Saudi Arabia and undermine its credibility, and in doing so strengthen Turkey’s regional position, as well as its negotiating position vis-à-vis Saudi Arabia and possibly the United States? Or does Turkey really want to ultimately unseat the Saudi crown prince? 

    Sputnik: Of course, we’ve just seen the US midterms propelling the Democrats to a win in the House of Representatives. Do you think we could expect something new now, some kind of a new approach from the US regarding Saudi Arabia?

    James Dorsey: I am not sure. Not because I think that it’s going to become better or worse, but because I think that on both sides of the aisle in the US Congress, so in other words, Republicans and Democrats’ anti-Saudi sentiment was building already prior to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, primarily because of the Yemen war. What the Khashoggi killing has done is really make this sentiment much more widespread within Congress; again across both aisles.  

    Sputnik: Would it be too premature to say that perhaps, the US and Saudi Arabia are somewhat drifting apart? 

    James Dorsey: They’ve been drifting apart for some time; I mean, that’s not new. They were drifting apart already under President Obama: the Saudis felt that Obama was not committed to them, was not committed to the Middle East, that he was pivoting towards Asia. The Saudis were extremely upset by the fact that Obama wanted an agreement with Iran that would help Iran return to the international fold. Now, Trump to some degree has redressed that, with his stark policy towards Iran, but on the other hand, Trump has not turned out to be a reliable partner. The granting of waivers to a number of countries with regard to oil purchases  from Iran under the Iran sanctions is something that the Saudis are really upset about: not only because they have been asked to step up production to account for reduced Iranian production, but they were never told in advance that the waivers were going to be granted.  

    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Trump Says Will Receive Full Report on Khashoggi's Murder Within Next 2 Days

    The other day, The Washington Post published a report that the CIA had named Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the person who had allegedly ordered the assassination of the Saudi-born journalist. Riyadh has on more than one occasion, including over this weekend, denied the reports of the royal family’s involvement in the case, with a spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC slamming the newspaper’s report as “false.” "We have and continue to hear various theories without seeing the primary basis for these speculations," spokesperson Fatimah Beshen said. 

    In separate comments on the issue, Donald Trump stressed that the CIA hadn’t “assessed anything yet” because it was “too early,” and announced that he would receive a full report on Khashoggi’s killing within the next two days – 19 or 20 November. US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that Washington had not come to a final conclusion on the case, and that media reports were “inaccurate.”

    Riyadh referred to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi as a “rogue operation” and detained 21 suspects, having charged 11 of them and demanded the death penalty for five of the accused.

    On 15 November, the Saudi Prosecutor General’s Office reported that Khashoggi died in the consulate in Istanbul after being "forcibly restrained, and injected with a large amount of a drug resulting in an overdose that led to his death."

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Trump Says He Won't Listen to Khashoggi 'Suffering Tape'
    Khashoggi's Body Parts Possibly Taken Out of Turkey in Suitcases - Minister
    EU Calls on Saudi Arabia to 'Shed Full Clarity' on Khashoggi Case
    Trump Says Will Receive Full Report on Khashoggi's Murder Within Next 2 Days
    Tags:
    investigation, diplomacy, allies, assassination, murder, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse