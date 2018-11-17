Register
14:34 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers of a Eurocorps detachment carry the European Union flag to mark the inaugural European Parliament session on June 30, 2014, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

    Why Does EU Need an Army – France at Risk of Downgrading Its Int'l Status

    © AFP 2018 / PATRICK HERTZOG
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    As soon as Brexit comes to pass, France will be the only veto-wielding EU member of the UN Security Council; thus, the country will be able to block undesired military operations.

    Sputnik spoke to former presidential candidate and Leader of the Republican Popular Union (Union populaire républicaine, UPR) François Asselineau to find out whether the creation of a European Army can become a factor weakening France itself.

    "What lurks just under the surface is that it is understood by some indiscretions that it could lead to sharing the seat in the Security Council of France, which makes France a great power, and there is much talk that France could share this seat with Germany," he said, stressing that this turning point "would be a way to lower the international status of France".

    Will French People Agree?

    The recent proposal didn't appear in Emmanuel Macron's electoral program and "so he is pulling this rabbit out of the hat, without winning the support of the French on this case," President of the UPR continues. This proposal could mean that "France could also share its nuclear strike force with Germany…"

    "All this is really undermining French influence and sovereignty."

    READ MORE: French General Says Macron's 'European Army is a Utopia'

    It is not the first proposal to have a European army put forward by different French leaders.

    "It's been a topic for discussion for at least three decades and nothing ever comes of it. Why? Because just like any issue in the European Union, the national interests of member states are totally divergent. Mr. Macron makes no secret of the fact that this European army would serve to ensure a kind of European sovereignty, and would confront China and Russia. He made it clear in an interview with Europe 1, and he even named the USA as one of the countries the European Army is going to confront."

    What about the Rest of Europe?

    The French government has criticized the US President's "lack of decency"; for François Asselineau these "shocking tweets" of Donald Trump, deeming the idea of an EU Army "insulting", haven't gone unnoticed either.

    "Mr. Macron gets involved in such operations without ever checking that the other EU member states — not only France and Germany, but the 28 EU countries, soon 27 when the British are out, fortunately for them — agree. So Mr. Macron acts as if the other countries are off the market," Mr. Asselineau says.

    Spanish Navy Marines take positions during a military exercise in the Garrucha beach near Almeria, Spain. File photo
    © AP Photo / Daniel Tejedor
    Spanish Defence Minister Backs Idea of Creating European Army
    For example, Eastern European countries, particularly Poland, the Baltic States, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania, have a rather pro-American stance.
    Why then does the French leader seem not to be aware of it, or pretend not to be aware of it?

    "We can be 100% sure that the Baltic states, Poland and other Eastern European countries, not to mention Germany, won't agree to Macron's proposal to create a European army to confront the United States."

    "Article 42 of the Treaty on European Union says that the common security and defense policy should be compatible with the common security and defense policy established within NATO, since NATO is mentioned in Article 42 as having primacy over any defense strategy. I think that Mr. Macron is a bit of a free electron and on this subject as on many others one has the impression that he speaks without knowing the heart of the problem; and his entourage is becoming more and more worried of that," François Asselineau stressed.

    On 6 November, in an interview to Europe 1, Emmanuel Macron said he was in favor of creating a "real European army", especially to contain Russia, which "has proved to be a threat."

    Austrian soldiers watch the border for illegally entering migrants between Hungary and Austria in Nickelsdorf, Austria, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Neutral Austria Says No to Participation in EU Army as NATO Rift Deepens
    Subsequently, Donald Trump called this idea "insulting" and proposed to Europe to pay their share to NATO, largely subsidized by Washington. Vladimir Putin, in his turn, described this intention as a natural desire that would be "a positive step towards strengthening the multipolar world."

    Angela Merkel, for her part, supported Macron's idea, saying that the possible creation of a European army could show the world that war in Europe is impossible and "would complete NATO without ever calling into question the link" with the Alliance. In addition, the German Chancellor proposed to MEPs to set up a European security council "that would allow important decisions to be made more quickly."

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Macron's EU Army Idea Indicates 'Emerging Crack in NATO' – Turkish MP
    Angry with Trump, Macron Calls for European Army: Real or Theater?
    World Needs Peace-Seeking Statesmen, Not a ‘European Army’ - Journalist
    Tags:
    army, Emmanuel Macron, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse