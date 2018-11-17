Register
04:57 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte waits on stage to pose with other leaders for a group photo before the start of the ASEAN-Plus Three (APT) summit on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Singapore on November 15, 2018

    US Attempts to Pull ASEAN Nations Away From China - Journalist

    © AFP 2018 / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The 33rd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Singapore concluded on Thursday, focusing on the increasingly unstable South China Sea and on free trade across the region. US leaders used the event to try and draw countries away from China.

    While China is not a member of ASEAN, it has extensive relations with the countries therein, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was also in Singapore for separate summits with officials from ASEAN countries, the membership of which includes Singapore but also Brunei, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

    Delegates listen to opening remarks by China's State Councilor Yang and US Deputy Secretary of State Burns at a session of the S&ED in Washington
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
    Trump Hopes US Won't Have to Impose More Tariffs on China

    "The international order is at a turning point. The existing free, open and rules-based multilateral system, which has underpinned ASEAN's growth and stability, has come under stress. Countries, including major powers, are resorting to unilateral actions and bilateral deals, and even explicitly repudiating multilateral approaches and institutions," said Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his opening remarks at the summit, according to The ASEAN Post.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke with Nile Bowie, a writer and journalist with the Asia Times who was on the ground covering the ASEAN summit.

    Bowie told Sputnik that at the summit, ASEAN leaders registered their concerns about Chinese construction projects in the South China Sea, where it is dredging the seafloor to create artificial islands, as well as the growing tariff war between the US and China.

    ​"When [US Vice President Mike] Pence was en route to Singapore this week, his aircraft flew within 50 miles of Chinese outposts in the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, and he said this was a type of ‘freedom of navigation exercise.' That's a clear message to China that the US wants to show that it won't be intimidated by Beijing, which has regularly warned against US operations in areas it lays claim to in the South China Sea." Bowie noted those operations have become more frequent in the last year, but also that China has deployed missiles to outposts in the region as well, both of which turn up the heat.

    ASEAN Summit
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Asia-Pacific Free Trade Deal Not Due Before 2019 – Singapore's Prime Minister

    "ASEAN countries are increasingly worried that the great power rivalry we're seeing will lead to the formation of rival blocs that will force them to choose sides, either with China or the United States, and leaders in southeast Asia have been increasingly frank and candid about this," Bowie told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    "These countries don't want to join any antagonistic alliance, and yet we see Washington is ramping up pressure on them to stand up to China or get out of the way, effectively. This is being done under the auspices of America's new Indo-Pacific strategy, which is the successor policy to the Obama-era Pivot [to Asia]," he explained.

    "The big difference was that Obama's policy had an economic offering — that's the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). That was a multilateral trade deal that would have incentivized American companies to diversify away from China in favor of other Pacific Rim economies — Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and others. [US President Donald] Trump pulled out of that deal during his first week in office, and his policy has replaced that trade deal with a trade war that has very similar goals in mind if you ask me, and that's to cut China out of supply chains unless it grants major concessions — basically greater market liberalization and moves to reduce the trade deficit with the US."

    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    ‘We Will Not Seek Hegemony': Beijing Expects South China Sea Rulebook in 3 Years

    Bowie said that as the trade war continues, ASEAN countries have increasingly sided with China because "they see Trump as embracing a kind of unpredictable brand of protectionism and being cool to the kind of multilateral approach to trade that previous administrations have upheld. In the meantime, China has played it cards very adeptly. It's cast itself as a defender of free trade, and it's pushed ahead with its Belt and Road Initiative, which is a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan involving dozens of countries. It's about major cross-continental infrastructure links. That's new bridges, ports railways and motorways to connect the Chinese economy with the greater Eurasian landmass."

    "In conclusion here, southeast Asian countries have been very supportive of this Belt and Road Initiative, generally speaking," Bowie said. "We have seen countries like Malaysia question some of the high costs and economic viability of certain projects, but here, during this trip, we saw Mike Pence, and he is expected to elaborate more during the APEC summit this weekend in Papua New Guinea, he's going to elaborate a little more about the economic aspects of this Indo-Pacific strategy, and at the same time the US administration has been openly criticizing the Belt and Road projects as being ‘debt traps.' So we have a lot of moving parts to this, a lot of things going on."

    The Republic of Korea destroyers Sejong the Great and Yang Manchun, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer, USS Michael Murphy and USS Stethem, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson transit the western Pacific Ocean on May 3, 2017. Picture taken on May 3, 2017
    © REUTERS / Sean M. Castellano/Courtesy U.S. Navy
    US Navy Wants Major War Exercise in South China Sea - Report

    "Compared to recent years, this time around there was an emphasis on trade and multilateralism. Basically, we've seen free trade agreements such as the CP-TPP, which was the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for a Trans-Pacific Partnership," which Bowie explained was "a new version of the TPP that the countries that were involved before went ahead with and joined and have ratified — that's after Trump pulled out."

    "So we have that going, and we also have another negotiation for RCEP, which is a massive free trade deal. That's the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which involves several different countries: all of ASEAN, plus China, Japan, India and a few others, so it's a massive trade deal. So we have a lot of cooperation on free trade, and the US isn't at the table on this."

    Chinese dragon
    CC BY 2.0 / bobistraveling / Dragon NC Chinese Lantern Festival Cary NC 6202-001
    US to Outline Its Plans to Counter China's Silk Road Initiative – Report

    Bowie noted that one area of "modest accomplishment" has been Singapore's pushing forward of the Draft Document for the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, which he characterized as "a legally binding code to regulate security protocols among claimants in the South China Sea. A lot of countries in southeast Asia claim parts of the sea. What I see going ahead is, the US is going to put pressure on ASEAN not to acquiesce to Beijing with respect to the Code of Conduct, the negotiations that are supposed to come together within three years. China has said within three years they want to clinch and agree on a vital code of conduct. And just for some reference, it's been 16 years that they've been negotiating for the draft document that will set the stage for further negotiations on the Code of Conduct. So people are a little skeptical whether this Code of Conduct will actually come together in three years."

    "From what I can see, it's pretty obvious Washington doesn't want China's claims to be acknowledged," Bowie told Sputnik. "China does claim about 90 percent of the South China Sea as their territory. You can look at their map of the region; it's what they call the ‘nine-dash line,' which encircles almost the entire sea, which is of course quite acceptable to almost everyone else. And as I mentioned, ASEAN countries also claim those territories, so I don't see them acquiescing, but I do see them kicking the can down the road with more of these slow-moving negotiations, and I think they will continue to go ahead and deepen economic ties with China in the hope that Beijing won't go and occupy any other features where it's not currently present."

    December 16, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, during a joint Russia-Japan business forum in Tokyo.
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Abe to Propose Accelerated Talks on Peace Deal, Kurils to Putin at ASEAN - Reports

    "It's a hotspot, no doubt. The biggest harbinger of instability in this situation would be those provocative military maneuvers in the seas, either by the US or China. The US appears to have every intention of challenging China's claims through these freedom of navigation operations — as you mentioned, it's a euphemism [for ‘in China's face,' Becker previously said]. So there's a risk that this turns into a game of chicken, where someone's challenge line is crossed, and bullets start flying, at which point you have a major crisis that would send markets into a tailspin and divide the region into rival blocs, as some of these ASEAN countries have warned against. So skirmishes in the sea… even if relatively minor, the new Cold War gets a few degrees hotter if it gets to that, and it's a big danger and really ought to be avoided."

    Related:

    Mike Pence Says Disputed South China Sea Belongs to Nobody Amid US-China Feud
    'That's Reality': Duterte Tells US South China Sea is Now in 'Beijing's Hands'
    ‘We Will Not Seek Hegemony': Beijing Expects South China Sea Rulebook in 3 Years
    Tags:
    multilateralism, pivot to Asia, TPP, free trade, South China Sea dispute, tariff war, Loud and Clear, ASEAN, Nile Bowie, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse