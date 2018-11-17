Register
07:56 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Commentator on Brexit Situation: It's 'Essential' UK Leaves Customs Union

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Theresa May last night clarified her position to push ahead with her draft Brexit proposal with the European Union, despite a number of resignations in her government and the prospect of a vote of no confidence by her own party. Sputnik spoke to broadcaster and political commentator Marcus Stead about recent Brexit developments.

    Sputnik: What did you make of the last 48 hours in Brexit and the draft deal?

    Marcus Stead: The deal was on arrival in the House of Commons in effect and worst of all worlds, for Brexit to be a success, it is absolutely essential the UK leaves the Customs Union and by that, I mean the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland because as long as we are in the Customs Union it will be virtually impossible to negotiate trade deals with the wider world.

    Logically and logistically it's impossible to see how this will get through the House of Commons. The Conservative have the largest number of seats but it does not have an overall majority, and as we know it relies on the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist party to get it's day to day legislation through, it's clear the DUP will not be voting for this agreement and at least 70 Conservative MP's will vote against it, so how does Mrs May make up the shortfall.

    A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speak about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    Under Pressure: May Defends Brexit Deal in House of Commons Amid Tories Revolt
    READ MORE: ‘What was the Point of Leaving?' May's Brexit Deal Puts UK in Worse Position

    Is Theresa May still strong and stable or could she lose a leadership no-confidence vote?

    Marcus Stead: This situation is now changing not day by day but hours by hour and I would say it's more likely than not that a challenge will be triggered, possibly by the end of today if not over the weekend. To trigger a vote of no confidence, Conservative backbench MP's have to write letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee and once Sir Graham has 48 letters, that's 15% of the parliamentary party, there would be a vote of no confidence in Theresa May.

    The Tory MP's would be invited to cast a secret ballot in the Commons committee room, after the days voting Sir Graham would announce the result. In theory, Theresa May only needs to win by a majority of Tory MP's that's 158, but if she only won by one it would be a mortal blow to her authority.

    What would you like to see happen now in terms of a new PM if there is a vote and a new cabinet?

    Marcus Stead: Conservative MP's who want the job would put their name forward then there would be a round voting and the bottom candidate would drop out and then another round until we had two candidates left. When we are down to two the entire conservative grassroots membership gets to vote on who should be the next prime minister. Logistically there is a problem and that is the time scale, the whole process of getting the nominations in and round by round of voting would take weeks.

    The British flag is seen at half mast.
    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    New Poll Shows How Many Britons Think Parl't Should Approve May's Brexit Deal
    READ MORE: Barnier Warns Brexit Deal 'Not Finished', Could Be Amended By EU Member States

    That's an issue when there is an EU summit to finalise Brexit on 25th November, Mrs May is due to put that deal to Parliament in December. So for that reason I think it's likely the Conservative party may choose what I would call a common sense option and instead put forward 1 candidate a compromise candidate, to become a caretaker prime minister for months ahead to steady the ship and get us through the Brexit process.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Stephen Barclay Appointed Brexit Secretary After Raab Resignation - Spokesman
    Irish PM Does Not See Much Room for Brexit Deal Renegotiation
    France Working on Customs Measures for Possible No-Deal Brexit - Transport Min.
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, Tory, European Union, House of Commons, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse