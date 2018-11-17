Register
    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain

    Ex-Mayoral Candidate McKenzie: Wrong to Let EU States Decide Irish Border Issue

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Opinion
    British Prime Minister Theresa May has been hit by a flurry of resignations in response to her Brexit deal. Sputnik spoke to former Mayoral candidate for London Winston McKenzie about the draft agreement and how does Mrs May go forward after this debacle.

    Sputnik: What did you make of the last 48 hours in Brexit and the draft deal?

    Winston McKenzie: The last 48 hours have tortious for everyone concerned, what no one is talking is our Magna Carta. Common law was written into the Magna Carta, common law determines we are a sovereign nation. The backstop that everyone keeps talking about, if it's determined by another country it would simply be treasonous.

    Great Britain is a sovereign nation, so therefore if we allow the other 27 EU states to decide on the backstop on the Irish border, if we allow the other 27 states to decide the issue on the border it would be treasonous and wrong for this country. The backstop will only come into operation if we cannot agree on the Irish border.

    A still image from video footage shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speak about Brexit, in the House of Commons, in central London
    © REUTERS / Parbul TV
    'I Take That Back': UK Minister Apologizes for Fabricating Brexit Statistic
    READ MORE: Stephen Barclay Appointed Brexit Secretary After Raab Resignation — Spokesman

    Sputnik: Is Theresa May still strong and stable or could she lose a leadership no-confidence vote?

    Winston McKenzie: She given me the idea that she is beguiled, it's as though she completely unstable in her mind, all your soldiers around you are falling. To me, it's like the battle of little big horn and General Custer, carry on regardless when all your soldiers, your top lieutenants around you are falling over it must make you unstable.

    Sputnik: Where next for Theresa May then- is her deal doomed in a vote?

    British police officers in London. (File)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    UK Police Warn That No-Deal Brexit May Lead to 'Wide-Scale' Dangers - Reports
    Winston McKenzie: One thing I'm certain of, unless she changes her mind, we are going to crash out of the European Union. There is hope because the European Union has so much to lose, they have more to lose than we do and that's why they are turning the screws and I think they will blink first, they have to blink first. The only thing that hurts me and really upsets me is we haven't got a Churchill sitting around that negotiating table, making Britain great again.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

