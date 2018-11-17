Ex-Mayoral Candidate McKenzie: Wrong to Let EU States Decide Irish Border Issue

Sputnik: What did you make of the last 48 hours in Brexit and the draft deal?
Winston McKenzie: The last 48 hours have tortious for everyone concerned, what no one is talking is our Magna Carta. Common law was written into the Magna Carta, common law determines we are a sovereign nation. The backstop that everyone keeps talking about, if it's determined by another country it would simply be treasonous.
Great Britain is a sovereign nation, so therefore if we allow the other 27 EU states to decide on the backstop on the Irish border, if we allow the other 27 states to decide the issue on the border it would be treasonous and wrong for this country. The backstop will only come into operation if we cannot agree on the Irish border.
Sputnik: Is Theresa May still strong and stable or could she lose a leadership no-confidence vote?
Winston McKenzie: She given me the idea that she is beguiled, it's as though she completely unstable in her mind, all your soldiers around you are falling. To me, it's like the battle of little big horn and General Custer, carry on regardless when all your soldiers, your top lieutenants around you are falling over it must make you unstable.
Sputnik: Where next for Theresa May then- is her deal doomed in a vote?
