00:51 GMT +316 November 2018
    Former Undercover Cop: Drugs Is Problem that Is not Going to Go Away

    Frank Matthews, a Former New Scotland Yard Detective and Undercover Police Officer, told Sputnik that drugs is a problem far too big for the police and children services and it won’t go away with current government drug policies.

    Sputnik: A multi-agency report has told warned that police, teachers and parents should be aware that all children, including those from well-off families, are at risk of grooming by criminal gangs running illegal drugs from cities to rural areas. How sophisticated are these ‘County Line' gangs?

    Frank Matthews: They are sophisticated in so much as the police are unable to infiltrate them and get to the bottom of this. We've had the headlines, as predicted, when they set up a unit in the West Midlands to combat county lines; the headlines consisted of old cases that they had been working on some times, there's no new cases that have been in the news and basically the police are not able to deal with this problem.

    Drugs
    CC0
    Another UK Jail Descended Into Crisis With Over 40% of Chelmsford Inmates on Drugs
    READ MORE: Ex-CIA Officer Blasts Plan to Use 'Truth Drugs' by US Gov't as 'Shameful'

    Sputnik: The launch of this special branch to crackdown on county line drugs gangs was released earlier on in the year and was a key government commitment. Have these investigators been successful in tackling these gangs?

    Frank Matthews: Absolutely not! No, definitely not. The violence continues and in fact, it actually increased. There is an estimated 4,000 young people in London alone, 46,000 involved in gang activity in the country; this is a problem that is far too big for the police and the children services. They are just not equipped or funded. This is a problem that is not going to go away with the current strategy and policy with regards to drugs in the UK.

    Sputnik: If this isn't the right answer and these aren't the right policies to tackle the illegal drug market in the UK, what actions should we be seeing from the government?

    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.
    © East News / PhotoNonStop RM
    'The War on Drugs' in UK is a Complete Failure - Activist

    Frank Matthews: What they need to do is regulate drugs; take the drugs away from criminals and put them in the hands of responsible people. You are never going to stop the drug trade. There is a demand and that demand will be supplied by somebody — its best that it's not in the hands of organized crime.

    We've got a show trial in New York at the moment with El Chapo from the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world, his arrest and his incarceration has not affected the availability or the price of drugs and that is what you need to gauge the success of any operation and every operation in the world has not affected the price or the availability.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    children, grooming, UK drugs policy, drug, Scotland Yard, London, United Kingdom
