Register
18:29 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A migrant carrying the flags of Mexico and Honduras gives a thumbs-up to a moto rickshaw driver who stopped to take their picture, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border moves onward from Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Thousands of migrants resumed their slow trek through southern Mexico on Thursday, after attempts to obtain bus transport to Mexico City failed

    Pentagon Chief: Troops’ Deployment Along Mexican Border Moral and Ethical

    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    The deployment of about six thousand active troops to the US-Mexican border was prompted by a migrant caravan, which started its trek through Mexico to the US on October 31, just a week before midterm elections. The Trump administration's move was aimed at countering what he called an “invasion” as the migrants were looking for a way into the US.

    US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who is on his way to visit the troops deployed to the US-Mexican border, described the decision made earlier as "a moral and ethical mission to support" the American border patrol forces, which are opposing the illegal immigration.

    "Believe me, we want legal immigration. That's part of what makes America good, but illegal — we're going to carry out the law", he said.

    READ MORE: WATCH Migrants From Caravan Climbing Fence on US Southern Border

    Commenting on the verbal attacks from Trump's detractors concerning the possible compromising of US potential to defend the country from the threats coming from abroad, Jim Mattis has compared the current move with Woodrow Wilson's 1916 decision to use the American troops along the Mexican border (so-called Pancho Villa Expedition) to counter-revolutionary Mexicans invading the US.

    "That's over a century ago, and the threat then was Pancho Villa's troops — revolutionaries, raiding across the border into the United States," the former Marine General said.

    Immigrants walk along the rail tracks after getting off a train during their journey toward the US-Mexico border in Ixtepec, southern Mexico
    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    Trump Administration Moves to Restrict Asylum at US-Mexico Border
    Then, Jim Mattis referred to the Department of Justice's lawyers, who had reviewed the move and found it legal, according to The Associated Press.
    In late October a caravan of thousands of asylum seekers began moving north from Central America, predominantly Honduras, via Mexico to the US, eager to cross the American border.

    Donald Trump, who has a defensive stance regarding the migrant's issues, has decided to deploy a military unit of around six-thousand troops to Mexico. He seeks to strengthen the border amid the migrants' pressure, which he described as an "invasion" of the US, warning migrants that the US Military is "waiting" for them.

    The decision was criticized by Trump's detractors, who described it as "a prop to stoke fear and score political points" in the midterm elections.

    Related:

    'Caravan' Full of LGBT Migrants Approaches US Border - Reports
    First Group of Central American Caravan Migrants Arrives at US Border - Reports
    US Troops Lay Barbed Wire Along Border Amid Migrant Caravan Concerns - Reports
    Tags:
    US Border Patrol, migrants, Migrant Caravan, Jim Mattis, Donald Trump, US, Mexico
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse