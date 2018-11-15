Register
21:47 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybercrime

    India Needs to Promote Ethical Hacking to Shore Up Cyber Security - Expert

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While a study says that India is witnessing heavy cyber-attacks from foreign shores, experts opine that cybersecurity systems will remain prone to breach unless the Indian government actively supports ethical hacking culture.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A recent study conducted by a Finnish cybersecurity company revealed that India had been the target of over 400,000 cyber attacks from locations across five countries including China, Russia, and the US between January and June 2018. The study further claims that in comparison only around 73,000 attacks were initiated from India in the same period. 

    READ MORE: India’s 5G Rollout Not to Have Chinese Firms Participating Amid Spying Concerns

    Hackers in Russia, the US, China, the Netherlands, and Germany targeted India with 436,090 attacks. This is nearly 12 times more than the cyber attacks which originated from India, according to F-Secure's honeypot data.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Data Localisation No Panacea for Cyberattacks, Claims Data Forensic Expert
    Honeypots are basically decoy servers that emulate the real IT environment of a business enterprise.

    Going by the same data, Russia accounted for most cyber attacks on India (255,589), followed by the US (103,458), China (42,544), the Netherlands (19,169) and 15,330 attacks from Germany. On the other hand, the top five countries that were targeted by Indian cyber attackers were Austria, the Netherlands, the UK, Japan, and Ukraine, a total of 36,563.

    "The relatively higher number of inbound attacks on Indian honeypots reflects how the fast-digitizing country is becoming more lucrative for global cybercriminals," Leszek Tasiemski, Vice President of cyber security products R&D at F-Secure said in a statement while releasing the data.

    READ MORE: 'Digital India' in Dire Need of Safety Policy Reboot — Cybersecurity Experts

    Cyber experts say that for India to cement its cyber alertness, it will have to promote its young minds who are pioneers in ethical hacking and counter cyber attacks.

    "The new age warfare is being fought on the cyberspace. The foolproof IT ecosystem has to be checked continuously and also proper offensive undertaken if the country has to be protected. India is blessed with brilliant minds that are pioneers world over in IT surveillance and security. But the country lacks a robust program to promote ethical hackers and to encourage them to work in counter cyber operations," Rizwan Shaikh, Indian Information Security, and Cyber Crime Consultant told Sputnik. 

    The views and opinions expressed by in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    India to Overhaul Cybersecurity After Banks, Parliament Hacks
    Nasscom Unveils 10-year Cybersecurity Roadmap for India
    'The Need for Norms Is a Shared Need' - Cybersecurity Expert
    Most ATMs Vulnerable to Hacker Attacks - Cybersecurity Firm Study
    Tags:
    cyber criminal, ethical hackers, digital, cyber attack, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse