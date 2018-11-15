Italian Lawmakers Call Palermo Summit Successful 'Step to Stabilize Libya'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian lawmakers praised the results of the recent international conference in Palermo on the Libyan political settlement, in their comments to Sputnik on Thursday, saying that it laid the foundation for establishing stability and peace in the country.

"The results of the conference were excellent. Dozens of delegations participated with numerous heads of state and there was a very important meeting… The same representative of the UN said that the summit was a success. I think it is the first piece to get to peace in Libya," Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of Italy's Lega party, stated.

He added that the foundation for the Libyan peace process laid by the Palermo conference should be further strengthened at the 2019 National Conference.

"This next conference should lead to regulating the forthcoming future election. The expectations are high… Free and democratic elections are always something positive. The really important thing is that in Libya things are done, based on what is best for the Libyan people. Italy certainly will do everything to ensure that the Libyan people are free to decide in full autonomy of their future," Ferrari emphasized.

In addition, Marco Zanni, a member of the European Parliament from Italy, shared the positive view expressed by Ferrari regarding the Palermo conference.

"The conference for Libya in Palermo has been a fundamental step in order to stabilize Libya and for the security of the entire Mediterranean," Zanni said, adding that the event constituted Italy's attempt to take a leading role in the Libyan peace process.

Zanni also expressed his support for the commitment of the Libyan political forces and the international community to foster the holding of the Libyan elections in 2019.

The international two-day conference on Libya, which was held under the UN auspices and brought together the country's biggest political forces, started on Monday. The event's participants confirmed their support for the UN Action Plan for Libya and the holding of the Libyan-led inclusive National Conference, which is due to take place at the beginning of 2019.

Libya has been in a state of political and economic turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out following the overthrow of its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Gen. Khalifa Haftar. At the same time, the Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

