Register
16:46 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Libyan man waves a national flag

    Italian Lawmakers Call Palermo Summit Successful 'Step to Stabilize Libya'

    © AFP 2018 / Abdullah Doma
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italian lawmakers praised the results of the recent international conference in Palermo on the Libyan political settlement, in their comments to Sputnik on Thursday, saying that it laid the foundation for establishing stability and peace in the country.

    "The results of the conference were excellent. Dozens of delegations participated with numerous heads of state and there was a very important meeting… The same representative of the UN said that the summit was a success. I think it is the first piece to get to peace in Libya," Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of Italy's Lega party, stated.

    READ MORE: Turkey 'With Deep Disappointment' Withdraws From Conference on Libya

    He added that the foundation for the Libyan peace process laid by the Palermo conference should be further strengthened at the 2019 National Conference.

    "This next conference should lead to regulating the forthcoming future election. The expectations are high… Free and democratic elections are always something positive. The really important thing is that in Libya things are done, based on what is best for the Libyan people. Italy certainly will do everything to ensure that the Libyan people are free to decide in full autonomy of their future," Ferrari emphasized.

    READ MORE: Qatar, Turkey Attended Palermo Conference on Libya to Support Terrorists — LNA

    In addition, Marco Zanni, a member of the European Parliament from Italy, shared the positive view expressed by Ferrari regarding the Palermo conference.

    "The conference for Libya in Palermo has been a fundamental step in order to stabilize Libya and for the security of the entire Mediterranean," Zanni said, adding that the event constituted Italy's attempt to take a leading role in the Libyan peace process.

    Zanni also expressed his support for the commitment of the Libyan political forces and the international community to foster the holding of the Libyan elections in 2019.

    Participants attend the second day of the international conference on Libya in Palermo, Italy, November 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Guglielmo Mangiapane
    'Good Photo Op': Despite UN Hype, Palermo Summit on Libya Achieves Little
    The international two-day conference on Libya, which was held under the UN auspices and brought together the country's biggest political forces, started on Monday. The event's participants confirmed their support for the UN Action Plan for Libya and the holding of the Libyan-led inclusive National Conference, which is due to take place at the beginning of 2019.

    Libya has been in a state of political and economic turmoil since 2011, when a civil war broke out following the overthrow of its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi. The eastern part of the crisis-torn state is governed by its parliament, with headquarters in the city of Tobruk. The parliament is backed by the Libyan National Army headed by Gen. Khalifa Haftar. At the same time, the Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'International Players are Fueling Divisions in Libya' – Politician
    'NATO Wasn't at the Table': Stoltenberg Says Europe Initiated Libya Intervention
    Libyan Presidential Candidate: I Will Make Libya Africa's Switzerland
    Tags:
    election, Libyan civil war, European Parliament, UN, Gianmatteo Ferrari, Marco Zanni, Italy, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse