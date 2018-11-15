Register
03:12 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists stroll in downtown Venice, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Since 1951, Venice's population has steadily shrunk from 175,000 to some 55,000. Several factors are blamed, including high prices driven by a boom in tourism, the logistics of supplying a carless city, and the erosion of canal-side apartment buildings by lapping waters

    Analyst on Mass Tourism: It Could Trigger Knock-on Effects in Micro-Communities

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    Kinderdijk, Unesco world heritage site, attracts each year 600,000 tourists, who swarm through the village en masse. Local residents have had enough of this, and now they are protesting against overtourism in quite a peculiar way. Sputnik spoke about mass tourism to Jonas Hickson, Science communicator and Sustainable Environmental Tourism expert.

    Sputnik: What is the impact of overtourism on the environment of sites?

    Jonas Hickson: A lot of the impact to the environment comes from the direct impact of increased footfall: the more people you have coming through an area, the more likely there is to be certainly littering, people not leaving it as they find it, whether intentionally or not. But also, you can get a lot of slight erosion: so when people are coming to especially sights like the one you are looking at, next to the coast, people coming through with transport, especially with boats, they can really impact the erosion in the area and really increase the erosion.

    Sputnik: How does overtourism affect the life of residents?

    Jonas Hickson: There is a positive effect. I'll start by talking about the positive in that tourism can lead to more investment in an area, it can bring in more wealth to people, which is obviously a good thing. And then there's a downside to that: there's certainly a reduction in the quality of life for the residents. They are becoming frustrated, more than understandably, with the amount of people coming through.

    In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 file photo the combined tower and spire of Salisbury Cathedral stand surrounded by the medieval city where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Salisbury to Be Rebranded After Skripal Case Caused Tourism Slump - Official
    And this obviously leads to people wanting to move away; but as soon as that happens, you have huge negative social aspects, because if a micro-community like this one starts to drift away and starts to lose its identity, it's very hard for the remaining members to keep that identity and to want to stay. It's a knock-on effect: if one person leaves, it could lead to more people leaving — which compounds the problem.

    A huge impact that mass tourism projects like this is social. The nuisance is what leads to the collapse of the society. I've seen this before in other micro-societies in Thailand, where I did some work: people come to see these little villages, they like to come and talk to people — which is fine up to a point. But when you have so many tourists coming through, people become frustrated, they don't want to talk to every single person that comes through their village, and this can lead to people to want to move away.

    READ MORE: Canadian Conservatives Vow to Stop ‘Birth Tourism'

    Sputnik: What can be done to contain forms of mass tourism in a way that both the environment and locals are protected?

    Jonas Hickson: From what I have seen, sustainable tourism is a bit of a mess, it doesn't really exist. Not to sustain society, to sustain the economics of the people there. I've never seen it work. But, being said that, there are ways to reduce the impact, and I think that a lot of that has to come from the government. This meets another problem: governments will have to curtail companies like Airbnb that want to bring people in, and say ‘no, you can't bring every single person who wants to come.'

    The reason why that doesn't work is that we live in a free market, capitalist society, and that is against the ethos of free-market capitalism. The market is there to be exploited, and people and companies want to exploit it. And when governments try to reduce the numbers of people that are coming through, these companies just move away. While that is good in the short term for the small communities, it's not good for the country and that's the point. I think that governments are very, very hesitant to do anything about tourism because they know it's such a big money spinner for them.

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    © AFP 2018 / Miguel Medina
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    10
    READ MORE: Airbnb Bans Host Who Told Hijabi Woman She Wouldn't 'Fit Into' Neighborhood

    Sputnik: If the scale of companies and governments doesn't work, what can people do on a personal level? What can they do on a smaller scale?

    Jonas Hickson: What has been done in the past is to educate people, educate tourists who are going around before they get to the site — I think that is very important — on what the site is, how it's delicate, and the ways they can help the situation by not dropping litter, using sustainable transport and all that kind of things. But again — I sound like the voice of doom — but it's so difficult: people litter, they don't mean to listen, they drop things, and this just happens.

    And even in sustainable tourism sites, in my experience, where people have broken rules or just not been as careful as they could have been. It's really difficult. Education goes a long way, and having policies in place whereby, if there is environmental damage, then the tab is not picked up by government, it rather is picked up by the companies that brought the people in.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Spanish Activists Hold Protest in Barcelona Against 'Mass Tourism' - Reports
    Greek Tourism Minister Hopes for 10% Increase in Russian Visitors in 2018
    Commonwealth Heads in London Vow to Fight #Voluntourism in Orphanage Tourism
    Tags:
    tourist, environment, effect, tourism, Venice, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse