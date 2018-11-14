Register
    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018

    UKIP Founder on Theresa May: 'I Think She Will Cling on to the Bitter End'

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a cabinet meeting today, with the future of the Chequers Plan at stake. Sputnik spoke about it to Alan Sked, founder of UKIP.

    Sputnik: Will the Prime Minister's Brexit deal be rejected?

    Alan Sked: I would have thought that it would be rejected, but you never know. There were voices last night saying that Geoffrey Cox the attorney general had given it his blessing and therefore resignations wouldn't take place. For what one hears; it would look as if there'd be plenty of reasons to object to it and veto it.

    Again; one hasn't seen the details so one's speculating a little bit, but from the leaks that seem to have come out it would appear that the Brexiteers, plus the DUP, plus others would not be in favour of it so I think it would not, therefore, get through parliament.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Draft Brexit Deal Just 'Beginning of the Process' – Financial Advisory Giant
    READ MORE: EU Will Retain All Controls — Reported Leak From Brussels on May's Brexit Deal

    Sputnik: How long can Theresa May hold on to power for?

    Alan Sked: I think she will cling on to the bitter end, but I would've hoped that enough Tory MPs could force a leadership contest. If she can get it through parliament then the decent thing would be to resign, but she has a huge amount of self-confidence for reasons I'm not quite sure of, as she gets so many things wrong, but I hope she would resign.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    UK Government to Discuss Draft Brexit Agreement on Wednesday
    Trump Lambasted UK Prime Minister May Over Iran, Brexit in Phone Call - Reports
    MEP on Brexit Deal: 'We Go to World Trade Organisation's Rules'
    no-deal Brexit, Brexit deal, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
