Register
22:26 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists stroll in downtown Venice, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Since 1951, Venice's population has steadily shrunk from 175,000 to some 55,000. Several factors are blamed, including high prices driven by a boom in tourism, the logistics of supplying a carless city, and the erosion of canal-side apartment buildings by lapping waters

    A Lot of Italy’s Bad Debt Would Pile Onto Northern European Tax Payers - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A deadline for Italy to present its new budget expired on Tuesday and the Italian government has rejected the European Commission demand to present a revised draft budget for 2019. The government said it was sticking to its big spending strategy and maintaining its deficit target of 2.4%.

    Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Richard Wellings — Deputy Research Director at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

    Sputnik: In your view was is Italy's government rejecting the European Commission's proposals?

    Dr. Richard Wellings: Well, it's very simple the governing parties were elected on a particular agenda which included some rather modest protections __ 0.15 and some rather modest tax cuts and they're basically trying to implement the policies that they were voted in for, so the exercise of democracy, I think there's also an element, given that they are broadly уurosceptic, they're trying to stand up to the European Union and its bullying that Italy has been subjected to for a number of years now, I think that's also popular with their voter base.

    Sputnik: Just explain for our listeners then how does the government in Italy benefit from insisting on its budget then?

    Italian Parliament Building
    CC BY 2.0 / Marco Verch
    Italian Government Vows to Cut State Debt Via Accelerated Privatization
    Dr. Richard Wellings: Well obviously they're trying to please their voters that gave this shock result back in March but I think they're taking a bit of a risk here because, of course, if the European Commission gets its way they can end up being humiliated, as happened in Greece with Syriza and Alexis Tsipras, so he basically promised to do what the voters told him and end these huge spending cuts and tax increases and at the end he had to cut out what EU masters told him to do which was hugely humiliating both for his party and for Greece as a whole.

    Sputnik: And how dangerous is the situation with Italy's debt at the moment? We're talking about 132% to GDP in terms of debt, it's a huge amount, although I was in Milan over the weekend and it didn't look as though it was a country struggling with debt and austerity but I'm sure Milan doesn't show the whole of the Italian country, how can they survive with this amount of debt do you feel?

    Dr. Richard Wellings: That's right, of course, Milan is in northern Italy which for decades now has been far richer than southern Italy and parts of southern Italy are really struggling with horrendous levels of youth unemployment around 50% plus in some towns and this is potentially hugely dangerous, as you said, there's an enormous debt and the problem is a lot of this debt is held by French and German banks, so if there was to be some kind of default this could stabilize the whole Eurozone banking system and lead to the need of a massive bailout potentially, so potentially a nightmare scenario.

    READ MORE: EU-Italy Budget Standoff to Weigh on Eurozone Economic Growth

    Sputnik: Is cutting Italy's debt payments an option for the European Commission? And if it is, we know the history with regard to the struggles and woes that the European Union has had with Greece it slowly getting back to some sort of semblance of order, it's been through a huge period of austerity and pain, is that what we're going to have to see with Italy? Is that what their population is going to have to experience?

    The French, center, the German, left, and the EU flag, right, fly in front of the German parliament (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler/dpa
    EU Braces for Economic Turmoil as German GDP Contracts in Q3
    Dr. Richard Wellings: I think it depends on whether there can be some domestic reforms for the Italian economy, if there was to be a deregulation agenda and perhaps lower taxes then you could see higher growth rates in which case it would be a lot easier for Italy to repay those debts but, of course, the economy has been basically stagnating for around 20 years now and there have been long-term structural problems, like its rapidly ageing population will put more pressure on pensions but there could be some kind of a bailout with the European stability mechanism purchasing some of the debt from the private sector but that would be hugely unpopular in the rest of Europe because it would effectively mean that all this bad debt would be piled onto Northern European taxpayers and savers, so would that be politically possible in Germany where Euroscepticism is already on the rise, I don't think so.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr. Richard Wellings and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'The Real Problem of Italy is Debt' - Markets Expert
    Debt Pressure on Italy Mounts Amid S&P Outlook Downgrade
    'Socialism is the Root Problem' of Italy's Huge Debt – Pundit
    Italy’s Rising Deficits, ‘No-Deal’ Brexit to Cause New Debt Crisis in Eurozone
    Tags:
    tax payers, debt, European Commission, European Union, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse