Register
20:54 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Election 2018 Midterm Sprint

    Professor on US Midterms: 'The Blue Wave Hit the Red Wall'

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Now that the midterms have passed analytics are discussing how they have divided America. In addition, many feel that the midterms served as a referendum for President Trump's first two years in office.

    Sputnik discussed the impact that the midterm outcome could have on the Trump administration's agenda with David Schultz, political science professor at Hamline University.

    READ MORE: Midterm Reefer Referendums Win Big in Midwest, Conservative States

    Sputnik: When talking about President Trump's statement on birthright citizenship, you have said that the Constitution could be amended, could you elaborate on that?

    David Schultz: First off, the 14th Amendment of the Constitution says that people who are born in the United States are US citizens and the only way you can change the Constitution is by what? Changing the Constitution. And I say that because when Donald Trump said he can issue executive order to change or get rid of birthright citizenship, that's not accurate. The 14th Amendment was put in place back in the 19the century in order to make sure that individuals who were actually born in the United States were considered to be US citizens and there are many Supreme Court cases and (lower) court cases that reaffirmed that. The point that I'm getting at here is that Trump was basically wrong in his statement. You really would have to change the Constitution to remove birthright citizenship, and you can't do that by what he calls an executive order and you couldn't do that by just an ordinary law; it would require a Constitutional amendment to do that.

    Sputnik: You also called the midterms a referendum on President Trump, so what did this 'referendum' show really?

    David Schultz: It was a referendum on Trump, even though, for example, the Democrats said they were talking about healthcare, or they were talking about jobs or the economy, but all of those other issues were really just surrogates or really place-holders for what? Did you like Donald Trump or did you not like Donald Trump. And at the end of the day, one can say that Democrats did really well in the House of Representatives, there is no question about that. They took back the House of Representatives, and where they did it is they took back the House of Representatives with female voters located in suburban areas across the United States. So this was an election driven very much by women, educated women in the United States in richer suburbs. That was pretty much the a repudiation of Donald Trump, because the women came out to vote because they didn't like the sexism of Donald Trump. They didn't like the hostile atmosphere that he had been creating.

    So the Democrats won in the House. Now yes, the Republicans held onto the US Senate. No one ever expected that the Democrats to win that. In the election the number of Democrats who were up for election in the Senate was very, very high; the number of Republicans very, very low. So the Democrats did okay but certainly didn't take back the Senate. The way I describe it, to use that language of American politics, if blue refers to the Democrats and red refers to the Republicans, the blue wave hit the red wall, and the Democrats did about as well as they could be expected but certainly didn't take complete control of Congress.

    READ MORE: US Policy Unlikely to Change After Midterm Elections — Moody's

    Sputnik: You said that US has moved from a political scenario characterized by political polarization and anger to that of hate and now to violence. Why do you think the US is so tense and polarized now?

    David Schultz: For so many years I've had people when I'm giving talks, say to me, "Isn't this the most polarized the United States has ever been?" And I said no, the Civil War was worse back in the 1860s but also in the 1960s in the United States it was very polarized, the US president was killed, his brother was killed, the civil rights leader was killed, and I kept saying that the United States was polarized but not as bad as that, but in the last couple of weeks of the election in the United States, both with the attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh and with the pipe bombs being mailed to Democrats we went from a situation which was highly polarized, where the two parties didn't like one another to where it was anger degenerated into hate and then that hate obviously resulted in the violence that we saw.

    The reason why I think the United States is so polarized and why the hate is out there, there's a couple of reasons, one of them is that there is a growing gap between the rich and poor in the United States and a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump haven't done well for quite a few years.

    Sputnik: What steps should be taken by the Trump administration to change the current situation?

    David Schultz: It would probably be helpful if the Trump administration changed its tone. What I mean by the tone — it's language. Donald Trump likes to view the world in terms of us versus them, he uses often times very racially or sexually inflammatory language, he likes to see the world in terms of good versus evil, the elections earlier this month in the United States put the Democrats in control of the House of Representatives and that's going to put some checks upon the President of the United States, so I think a combination, if he would do it, of changing his language and trying to find compromise and the elections producing some Democratic Party control would be sort of a couple of things in the short-term that need to be done. The 2020 elections, if Donald Trump runs, will of course be a referendum yet again on Donald Trump and that could be another way of solving some of the problems, that if Donald Trump were to run and lose that would also probably alter the tone of the United States.

    Sputnik: So do you predict the friendship between US and Russia?

    David Schultz: I do in the longer-term. I do longer-term because I don't see with my students, the people that I teach that they're growing up thinking that Russia is the enemy. I have to hope that the longer-term means that the two countries will become more friendly to one another.

    Sputnik: Will we see some changes to Trump's political strategy, foreign-policy now that Democrats hold the House?

    David Schultz: Generally Presidents of the United States have far more authority in foreign policy than they do in domestic policy. I don't see much of a shift in Trump's foreign policy as a result of the 2018 elections, but the Democrats can have some influence. The Democrats will now be in the position of being able to have influence over the US budget, including the military budget, and in terms of the budget for our diplomatic corps, so they'll be able to exercise some influence there, they'll be able to have some oversight influence on Donald Trump but essentially I don't see too much changing in foreign policy.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘The Dirt’s Not There’: Dems Have Nothing to Show For Midterm Russiagate Panic
    After Midterm Election, Mueller Probe Could Come to Conclusion - Report
    FBI Monitors Midterm Elections for Terrorist, Hacker Threats - Justice Dept.
    Tags:
    law, elections, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse