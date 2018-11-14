Register
05:23 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Decima Assise, who has Alzheimer's disease, and Harry Lomping walk the halls, Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, at The Easton Home in Easton, Pa

    Parkinson’s UK Chief Executive: Parkinson's Impacts 145,000 People in UK

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A new survey by Parkinson’s UK revealed many Millennials will not stop to help people with medical problems. Sputnik spoke to Steve Ford, Chief Executive at Parkinson’s UK, to find out why.

    Sputnik: What is ‘freezing'?

    Steve Ford: Parkinson's is a condition that impacts 145,000 people in the UK. One of the problems that develop over time is a movement disorder, and as the drugs that people are on start to become less effective, people's movement is impaired.

    And for some people that means that effectively they freeze, they suddenly can't move. You might be crossing the road, you might be standing in a supermarket queue, and it's almost as if your brain and your legs don't feel connected, and the signals don't reach whatever they are supposed to reach. It's a sign that the drugs are not as effective as they used to be, and they can cause real problems for people.

    Sputnik: What does a person who freezes experience? What are the challenges that these people face in everyday life?

    Steve Ford: The problem, I think, people talk about is a lack of confidence because you don't know when this is going to happen. It does really kind of affect your confidence to go out and do those kind of everyday activities that you need to do. And I guess, you know, people talk about stress and anxiety, their being part of that and making things worse.

    Brain
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Breakthrough Parkinson’s Study Could Pave Way for Better Treatments
    So it is those everyday things — queueing at the supermarket, crossing the road, being in a busy station or high street — where you're just conscious that you're getting in people's way, that you're impacting on others. And then there is that lack of understanding and maybe support, perhaps, that people fear, if they feel that everybody is going to be tutting at them or staring at them, or feel that they are being inconvenient. So it's really important that level of understanding and support that's available across the whole society and community.

    READ MORE: Human Trials of Stem Cell Therapy for Parkinson's Disease to Begin in Japan

    Sputnik: What do you think of the results of the survey?

    Steve Ford: I am not surprised. I think we all can feel kind of uncomfortable when we are in a public situation, and we feel that someone is in a bit of distress: we are not sure if we know how we can help, we are not sure what kind of responses there will be.

    I think that the message from this though is that we do need to understand Parkinson's, we do need to make sure that in these kind of situations we do feel that we can just go up to someone and just say ‘Are you okay? Do you need a hand?'. You know, what's the worst that could happen? Someone that says ‘No, it's alright, I‘m fine, thank you.' The fact that this could be any of us actually that are in this kind of situation, and just thinking how would we want to be dealt with if this were us.

    Sputnik: What can one do to help a person caught in a freezing attack?

    Steve Ford: To say ‘Are you okay? Do you want a helping hand? Can I help you across the road? Can I help you get something out of your purse when you are in the supermarket queue?', you know, just being prepared to do that. Maybe it's something simple as not looking hostile, not tutting, not adding to the stress of the situation by response. A smile is better than a frown.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Scientists Develop Tool to Detect Early Signs of Parkinson's Disease
    UK Pharma Company AstraZeneca Takes Lead in Developing Parkinson's Drug
    If You Suffer From Kidney Disease, That Extra Cup of Coffee May Extend Your Life
    Tags:
    problems, help, aid, Parkinson's disease, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse