14 November 2018
    Cannabis

    Cannabis Activist: We Should Obviously Be Able to Access Pharmaceutical Product

    Opinion
    Following announcements from Britain’s Home Office in October, doctors are now able to prescribe medical cannabis to patients. Sputnik spoke to Karen Gray, Mother of Murray Gray and Medical Cannabis Activist, who said that these new laws have not made it any easier to prescribe her son with legal cannabis prescriptions.

    Sputnik: Could you tell me about your recent legal battle surrounding you and your son?

    Karen Gray: Murray was really really lucky because he actually was given Epidiolex, and we're on the 10th or the 11th week now, his neurologists went directly to GW Pharmaceuticals and they have given it to Murray and he's doing very well on it but he's still having seizures at night. I do believe something THC in it or products like Bedrocan that would probably be better for him.

    Sputnik: The case with yourself and your son is not the only case around, in the past year we've seen high profile cases like that of Billy Caldwell… Have recent policy changes made it easier or harder for you and your son?

    Karen Gray: It's not made a difference whatsoever. The policy has changed but the guidelines obviously remain the same on the BTNA, so they're basically advising that neurologists and doctors shouldn't be prescribing anything but Epidiolex, however, Epidiolex won't be available until May. They really should have had this in place for the first of November but they've not. There's other kids out there who are taking products with THC in it and they're surviving from that and the BTNA are suggesting that these children will be weaned off that and put on Epidiolex which isn't really very good because they are taking a different product that is working for them.

    UK Going to Pot: Medicinal Cannabis Now Available on NHS via Prescription
    READ MORE: Someone Been Smoking Weed? Cannabis Shops Raided AFTER Drug Legalised in Canada

    Sputnik: Going forward, what would you like to see from the government to protect your son?

    Karen Gray: I'm working with Medicinal Cannabis Reform Scotland and I believe should happen is that we should obviously be able to access a pharmaceutical product for our children but there's adults out there who are actually using it and already growing their cannabis and making their brown oils. I don't see why people shouldn't be allowed to grow their own, like we do with herbs for cooking. I also believe we should have dispensaries as well where people who don't want to grow it and aren't confident about doing that can just pick it up from dispensaries.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    seizure, children, prescriptions, cannabis, United Kingdom
