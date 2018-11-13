Activist on Tommy Robinson Case: 'The Establishment Don't Like Him'

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been rejected for a visa to visit Republican Congress in Washington. He is currently on bail for a charge of contempt of court and has a string of previous convictions in Britain. Sputnik spoke to activist Jonaya English about Tommy Robinson’s rejection into entering the US.

Sputnik: What do you make of the visa not being authorised?

Jonaya English: The US has regulations like every other country and it seems at the moment the reason why he hasn't been granted a visa is the same reason as anyone else that had a criminal record. It's not these great conspiracy people are making it out to be.

Sputnik: Could this move be politically motivated by UK authorities to silence him?

Jonaya English: It could be, I know that 55 MP's have written to the US secretary to stop him getting the visa at all which is politically motivated and the establishment don't like him. However, because he has the criminal record it makes it hard to get to the truth basically and find out if it is related to that or if it is a political move, but having the criminal record, does make it easy for them and no doubt both sides will exaggerate the situation to their own benefit.

Sputnik: Will we see Mr Robinson continue to fight against the campaign against him from the mainstream media?

Jonaya English: If I was Tommy, I would be happy and I wouldn't be happy with what PayPal has done and I would kick up a fuss about it online. But Tommy should focus on what got him the following in the first place which was talking about Islamic extremism and grooming gangs. Although these some of his complaints are legitimate, it seems he spends more time talking about himself than he does talking about the issues that got him the notoriety in the first place.

