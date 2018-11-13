Register
19:56 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman sells t-shirts and flags with the image of presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro in front of the headquarters of the national congress in Brasilia

    Scholar Calls Bolsonaro's Plan to Transfer Embassy to Jerusalem 'Reckless'

    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has said that he would fulfil his campaign promise to move the Embassy of Brazil from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, thus recognizing the Holy City as Israel’s capital.

    Sputnik discussed the situation with political expert Arnaldo Cardoso from Mackenzie Presbyterian University in São Paulo. 

    In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, his first with foreign media since the elections, Bolsonaro confirmed his intention to relocate the embassy.     

    The president-elect also claimed that he would close the Palestinian Embassy in Brazil. He later announced it on his official Twitter account.

    In December 2017, Donald Trump announced that the US Embassy would move to Jerusalem, which happened on 15 May, 2018. Guatemala and Paraguay followed the US' lead, but soon after Paraguay dropped the idea.

    READ MORE: Bolton Praises Bolsonaro, Calls Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua 'Troika of Tyranny'

    Presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party, flashes thumbs up to supporters after voting at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Bolsonaro Says Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem
    The possible relocation of the Brazilian Embassy has been criticized, as many think the measure would entail a drastic change in Brazil's foreign policy. It could trigger political conflicts with Arab countries that are important trade and business partners for Brazil.

    Brazil's new stance contradicts the interests of the Arab League.

    According to Arnaldo Cardoso of Mackenzie Presbyterian University, Bolsonaro's position is "reckless", as the short-sighted policy could have economic and political consequences.

    "This instance is very important, because it shows the significance of foreign policy. I think that the statement of the new president was quite short-sighted, since he didn't take into account that when we say foreign policy, we mean state policy, which has been formed for a period of time in accordance with different interests of society. It's important. It is an important instrument of state policy. The main motivation of state policy is national interest, which, in the case of democracy, is formed based on the interests of the whole society," Cardoso added.

    How will the relocation of the embassy influence Brazil's economy?

    According to data published by the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services of Brazil, as of October 2018, Brazil retains a negative trade balance with Israel. The trade deficit with Israel is 647.4 million dollars for Brazil.

    READ MORE: Bolsonaro's Win Shows Sharp Turn to Right-Wing After Twelve Years — Prof

    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    Relocating Brazilian Embassy to Jerusalem Ruffles Conservative Feathers
    Concerning trade relations with Arab League countries, Brazil's surplus is 3.1 billion dollars. If we don't include China, these figures comprise 13% of the foreign trade balance of Brazil.

    From January to October 2018, Arab League countries bought 9.3 billion dollars' worth of Brazilian products, importing mainly halal beef and chicken, soya, corn and iron ore.

    Egypt has already responded to Bolsonaro's statement. Last week, the government of the country cancelled the visit of a Brazilian delegation, which consisted of entrepreneurs, diplomats and the head of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Aloysio Nunes, who had planned to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

    Egypt is Brazil's largest trade partner among Arab League countries, receiving 20% of Brazil's exports to the Arab countries.

    Although officially the visit was cancelled due to changes to the schedule, experts considered this measure to be a response to Bolsonaro's statement.  

    The building of consulate of the USA in Jerusalem. Further in this building the American Embassy will be located
    © Sputnik / Amit Shaal
    Arab League Decries US Merging Consulate General, Embassy in Jerusalem - Reports
    A Democrats party federal deputy from the state of Mato Grosso do Sul,  Tereza Cristina, chosen by the new president to serve as minister of agriculture, spoke about the concerns expressed by meat producers and promised to discuss the issue with the new president. At the moment, Brazil is the leading country in exporting halal meat.

    The relocation of the embassy doesn't bring any benefit

    "Speaking about our trade interests in the region, they are without a doubt very significant. One political decision, such as relocation of the embassy, may negatively affect trade and economic relations between Brazil and the Arab countries," said Arnaldo Cardoso.

    READ MORE: Bolsonaro Wanted to Send Message of Protest to Political Establishment — Prof

    Cardoso doubted that the measures proposed by Bolsonaro would bring any benefit since Brazil and Israel have had a trade agreement since 2010. It means that the relocation of the embassy is being done for political reasons.

    "If we consider the volume of our export to Israel, taking into account the lower taxes and customs duties, it will still be smaller than our export to the Arab countries."

    An Israeli border police officer watches as Israelis wave national flags inside the Old City's Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Australian PM Criticized After Stating Canberra 'Open' to Moving Embassy to Jerusalem
    In addition, the expert stated that trade with Israel would not compensate for the export relations with 21 countries.

    One of the motives for the rapprochement between Brazil and Israel is the orientation towards the policy undertaken by President Donald Trump in the US, a traditional ally of Tel Aviv.

    However, according to the expert, improving relations with the US isn't going to offer any benefits to the country due to the aluminium and steel tariffs recently introduced by the US.

    "This year important sectors of production and export in Brazil won't perform well, because of the restrictions, imposed by the US government. When we take a look at steel and aluminium production, we see that import of these goods in the US has drastically fallen," the analyst added.

    Despite talks with the American government, Brazil hasn't managed to achieve an easing of the duties on steel and aluminium imposed by the US last May.

    Prudence and temerity in diplomacy

    "These relations have been constructed for quite a while. The first contract for a supply of chicken from Brazil to the Middle East was signed back in 1979. Since then we've been consistently trying to build a reputation of trustworthy partner. We've been developing techniques, suitable to fulfil the demands of these countries, including halal ways of slaughtering poultry. We've been building it for decades," Cardoso explained.

    READ MORE: US Has 'Biggest Expectations' About Brazil's President-Elect Bolsonaro — Prof

    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    Kosovo to Israel: Recognize Us, Get Another Embassy in Jerusalem
    The political expert pointed out that the niche that Brazil has on the Arab market is a result of years of effort by diplomats and businessmen that gave the country leadership in spheres such as the export of halal meat and allowed them to beat traditional suppliers, such as France.

    He's sure that prudence should be the core principle of diplomacy.

    "I'll say it again, it is very reckless. Here, I'd like to quote the founding father of political realism Hans Morgenthau, who said that prudence is the core principle of politics. We should find the interests of the country, but always keep in mind prudence as the essential virtue of the foreign policy. I think that Bolsonaro's statement had a motive of prudence."

    "Words are very important in diplomacy. In diplomacy, it is also important to watch your mouth. It seems that president-elect doesn't know that," the scholar concluded.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Arnaldo Cardoso and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bolton Praises Bolsonaro, Calls Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua 'Troika of Tyranny'
    Bolsonaro Says Brazil Will Move Embassy to Jerusalem
    Bolsonaro's Win Shows Sharp Turn to Right-Wing After Twelve Years - Prof
    Bolsonaro Sees Gun Laws Liberalization as Priority for Future Government
    Tags:
    relocation, embassy, Jair Bolsonaro, Israel, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse