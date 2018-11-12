Professor: Businesses to Microchip Employees 'to Monitor' Staff

British companies are planning to implant staff with microchips to improve security. Sputnik spoke about it to Katina Michael, professor of the Faculty of Engineering and Information Sciences at the University of Wollongong.

Sputnik: Could companies sell employees' personal data to third parties?

Katina Michael: The first thing to know is that before an employer considers selling implant-discreet data to a third party, they would likely use it to monitor staff. For example, physical access control, the way staff congregate, how often they use the restroom, how fast they may be finishing and completing some processes. If not to say that that would occur, but quite possibly it would be used as a timestamp kind of device, seen that today we have things like facial recognition or fingerprint our handprints to allow employees to log their time at work.

But a company now will use this technology to introspectively look at what employees are doing. I mean, we can consider employers today gathering data on their employees by using smartphones: I know a lot of companies sign off an agreement when they do offer their employees a smartphone, identifying that they may will log their locations and time based on the company smartphone. Otherwise, I don't believe that a corporation would sell that information.

© AP Photo / James Brooks 'Ever More Control': Major UK Business Bodies Worry About Microchip Implants

Sputnik: But if companies were to sell personal data to third parties, what could employees do to prevent that from happening?

Katina Michael: Employees would not be able to block the distribution of data gathered from their implantable devices, unless they've signed some legal agreement not allowing consent to occur. And so they block the corporation to a contract from sharing that information with other companies, or, for example, health insurance providers and so forward.

Sputnik: Could employers know if staff contacted a competitor about a job?

Katina Michael: You have to consider that the diffusion of the implants is only a couple hundred people, for example, in the UK, and many of them are not in the employment context. In one case there was an implant device granted to someone with a systematic technology need, an amputee; and when we look at these more widely in the world we could say that probably a few thousand people at most, who a hobbyists to get an implant because they are infused by technology and progress, and being able to automate certain aspects of their live.

READ MORE: UK Sets Up 5 Business Councils to Advise Prime Minister on Post-Brexit Policies

I don't believe that, for the time being, information would be provided when one implantee meets another implantee, because of the limitations of the mutual communication and the radio frequency identification being used in that technology. These technologies don't act like smartphones; for the time being the devices are proximity devices that require you to be at least ten metres away from a reader.

The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.