21:50 GMT +312 November 2018
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shields her eyes as she takes her seat to talk with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington.

    Analyst Explains Why Clinton's Reported 2020 Run Serves as Smokescreen

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    An ex-pollster to former President Bill Clinton, Mark Penn, broke that Hillary Clinton will make another run for president in 2020. Speaking to Sputnik, a Wall Street analyst who has been conducting a private inquiry into the Clinton Foundation for the last few years shared his views on what could be behind the announcement.

    Sputnik: How likely is it that Mrs. Clinton will actually attempt the join the presidential race in 2020?

    Charles Ortel: Well, in the United States we have a rule that felons are not allowed to serve in high political office. And the timing of her announcement, the fact that it was somehow leaked to Mark Penn is all very-very contrived. We need to remember that Mark Penn was indeed very close to Bill Clinton, but not so close to Hillary Clinton and I view with considerable suspicion this announcement. That the Clintons would have chosen to break it via Mark is unlikely, if she was serious. This article comes out days before the final November 15 deadline for filing information on returns with the US federal government and states concerning the highly suspicious illegal operations of the Clinton Foundation. The final filing date is this Thursday.

    READ MORE: ‘None of the Above' Bests Clinton, Biden, Sanders in Dem Presidential Poll

    Now, the Democrats over here are attacking acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker for his role with a foundation that may have also broken rules. This foundation is miniscule compared to the size of the Clinton Foundation, which has declared donations of $3 billion and which I suspect as having been sent money that did not end up in the books. When you count all the affiliates, is more like $100 billion. So, I think this is a trial balloon sent out in advance of this final deadline when the returns will be available public after Thursday, almost immediately.

    READ MORE: 'She Can Barely Walk': Twitter Explodes Over 'Hillary Will Run Again'

    Sputnik: Many Democrats have spoken out against Mrs. Clinton calling on her to make way for more progressive Democrats. How likely is she to receive support from the party?

    Charles Ortel: She can raise a lot of money; she has a lot of money. She is also even now almost 72 years old, as I think that's her next birthday. She and her team are vicious fighters. Their approach is typically to come out early, come out strong and send the word to any potential opposition that they have the money and the will to win, and she is entitled, and if you cross her, they will bury you. The mood in the Democratic Party — I am not a Democrat but I observe it — it is far more likely that a true progressive, a left-winning progressive, will get the nomination. It's somebody much younger.   

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    presidential run, tax returns, Democrats, Republicans, 2020 US Presidential Election, The Clinton Foundation, US Internal Revenue System (IRS), U.S. Department of State, Charles Ortel, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
