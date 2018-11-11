'Weber to Breathe New Life Into Bureaucratic EU Commission' - German Politician

After winning the nomination for leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), German MEP Manfred Weber has a real prospect to run for the presidency of the European Commission if his party retains its position in the EU Parliament.

Alexander von Witzleben, an economic historian from Brussels, in an interview with Sputnik said that if the new EPP leader, Manfred Weber, becomes head of the European Commission, he will face the biggest challenges in the bloc's history.

"His biggest challenge will be to convince EU citizens that joint European action is the only way to fend off populism, racism and nationalism," Witzleben said.

The historian added that cooperation between EU states is essential for resolving climate change, the refugee crisis and trade disputes.

Charles M. Huber, a German politician and former member of parliament for the CDU, believes that Weber's values will "breathe new life into the European Commission," which is, according to Huber, a "highly bureaucratic and abstract institution." He specifically stressed that Weber comes from a society where "words without action don't count."

Huber also noted that the new EPP leader is keen on analysing the details of every issue instead of "searching for loglines of polarisation."

"He[Weber] is just the perfect president of the European Commission," the German politician summed up.

German MEP Manfred Weber won his bid for the position of head of the EPP, gaining 79.2% of support as opposed to 20% by his opponent, former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb. The EPP currently holds more seats in the EU parliament than any other party, meaning that Weber has a chance to run for the position of president of the European Commission.

