08:49 GMT +310 November 2018
    President Donald Trump, listens to FBI Director Christopher Wray speak, with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right, at the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in Quantico, Va.

    Trump Had Good Reason to Sack Sessions – Wall Street Analyst

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Opinion
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 10

    Instead of advocating chaos and protests in the streets, the Democrats, who have managed to take control of the House of Representatives, should concentrate on improving the standard of living of ordinary Americans, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik, while commenting on the recent ire over Jeff Sessions' resignation.

    On 7 November, Attorney General of the United States Jeff Sessions resigned at President Donald Trump's request which prompted a wave of discontent from Democrats.

    Commenting on the developments in Washington, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel opined that the US president had reasonable grounds to sack the now ex-attorney general.

    "From the beginning, the Justice Department under [Jeff] Sessions and [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein, the FBI and the IRS seem to have been dragging their feet in examining a raft of potential crimes potentially committed by many in and/or connected to the Obama administration and to the Clinton family," Ortel, who has been conducting a private inquiry into the Clinton Foundation's alleged fraud for a few years, told Sputnik.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Sacking US Attorney General Sessions Sparks Panic Over Mueller’s Fate
    The analyst believes that President Trump "was correctly infuriated by Sessions' recusal and later by slow-walking and seeming obstruction of Sessions' principal deputy Rod Rosenstein".

    Meanwhile, it was announced that Sessions would be replaced by former US attorney Matt Whitaker, who has never been much enthusiastic about the alleged Trump-Russia "collusion" case. Whitaker is supposed to supervise Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

    The latest developments have prompted fears among Trump's opposition that Rod Rosenstein could be removed from the investigation.

    Additionally, MoveOn, an American progressive public policy advocacy group, allegedly backed by American billionaire George Soros, called upon Americans to take to the streets on November 8, claiming that "Trump [was] putting himself above the law".

    "The Russian collusion allegations have always seemed like 'gas-lighting'," Ortel said, commenting on the issue.

    However, according to the Wall Street analyst, Democrats' alarmism is not so much about the potential disruption of the Trump-Russia investigation as about the Trump team's potential inquiries into the Obama administration's misdeeds.

    "I believe Democrats are (correctly) terrified about looming and advancing investigations into why the Obama administration allowed the Clintons and their foundation to operate seemingly brazenly in violation of state, federal and foreign laws," Ortel stated.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Dems Say Trump's Sessions Firing Threatens Mueller's Russiagate Probe
    He also suspects that "Democrats fear an empowered investigation into interference in the primaries and general election that may have involved collusion of Democrats with one or more foreign powers".

    The analyst highlighted that although the House may soon be controlled by Democrats, "President Trump won the right to control the entire Executive Branch, including the Justice Department".

    "Democrats critical of the Sessions firing might do well to remember Eric Holder's explanation for his approach to being Barack Obama's Attorney General," Ortel said referring to then Attorney General Holder's remark that he was "still the president's wing-man".

    On the other hand, Ortel continued, it's hard to forget "Loretta Lynch's tarmac meeting in Phoenix just as the FBI and Department of Justice came close to 'exonerating' Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information over private servers and unsecure electronic devices".

    "To be relevant, Democrats better concentrate on designing and passing legislation that lifts up all Americans, rather than advocating chaos, and mob rule during the next two years," the Wall Street analyst concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

