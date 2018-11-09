Register
21:52 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker rings the bell as he opens the college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 23, 2018

    Juncker's Words on Europe G7 Phaseout Provocative Yet Reasonable - Politicians

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prediction by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that the European states will be superseded from the G7 group by larger nations by 2050 is warranted albeit shocking, experts and politicians told Sputnik.

    On Thursday, Juncker said after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila that India and China were outperforming EU states and would soon be part of the elite G7 club while European states would not.

    READ MORE: British PM Refers to Merkel and Juncker When Asked How Brexit Talks Are Going

    Juncker noted that the EU "is losing weight from a demographic point of view," with EU population projected to constitute only 4 percent of the world population at the end of the century. Also, Europe's share in the global GDP is expected to drop from today's 22-23 percent to some 15-17 percent in 20 years, the president said.

    Provocative But Right

    "Juncker likes to shock, to be provocative," Mischael Modrikamen, the director of The Movement nonprofit organization to promote economic nationalism in Europe, told Sputnik.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker delivers a speech during a debate on The State of the European Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    EU Will Reach Long-Term Security Only in Cooperation With Russia - Juncker
    Recalling Juncker's statement in 2015 right at the height of the migration crisis that "the migrants were a great chance for Europe," the expert said that this was a lie to reassure Europeans scared of unemployed young Muslim men who were likely to become a burden for the EU social security even before they brought their families.

    "This time, unfortunately, Juncker is right in his provocative prediction. The G7 cannot ignore that China and India are already economic powerhouses. Their combined population is reaching 2.9 billion people, with a large proportion of very qualified people and a technosphere that has nothing to envy to the European one … It is written in the stars that they must join the club, that Russia should be re-integrated and that this G10 will be the economic force driving the world 20 years from now," the expert said.

    Modrikamen expressed doubts that France and Italy would be able to secure their spots on the G7 in the future.

    "The United Kingdom will have regained its independence and will probably still be an important economic power in two decades. As for the rest of Europe, they can present themselves as an economic center, even if – as we hope – the present political structure of Europe is dismantled, and sovereign states re-established," the expert said.

    Steven Woolfe, a member of the European Parliament for the North West England region, linked the issue back to Brexit.

    "Juncker is admitting that in years to come, the European Union will not be competitive enough or productive enough to remain in the G7… The economically and demographically vanishing European Union is disappearing in global importance. Meanwhile the United Kingdom is the world's fifth largest economy, has a growing population, and intends to be in the G7 in 30 years time — which is why Britain wants to break with the shrinking European Union," Woolfe said.

    Europe's Demographic Challenge

    "The president of the commission is right to mention demographics as a major issue for the survival of the European economic strength. We need to entice young European couples to have children," Filip Dewinter, a member of the Belgian federal parliament, said when commenting on Juncker’s speech to Sputnik.

    However, the taxes in Europe are very high, especially for working people, Dewinter said.

    READ MORE: EU Chief Juncker Refuses to 'Quarrel' With Russia Despite Hacking Accusations

    "So you have young couples both working hard to pay for the apartment and pay their taxes, while migrant families are ‘reunited’ and have children at the expense of our social security systems while their level of education is very low and they can’t participate to the creation of wealth," the politician said.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    EU, UK Must Treat Each Other 'Like Two Loving Hedgehogs’ in Brexit Talks – Juncker
    Italy, having the second highest population of elderly people and one of the lowest birth rates in the world, is starting to develop a natalist policy for young Italian couples as a response. The measures envision granting farming lands to young married couples with three children. The offer is limited to married Italian couples, but foreign couples who have lived in Italy for at least 10 years are also eligible.

    "[The initiative] is attacked by the left parties and the EU that prefer, I suppose, to bring in replacement populations from Africa and the Middle East," Dewinter said.

    G7 currently consists of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, the United States and Japan. Russia was temporarily suspended from the group in 2014, known as G8 back then, following Crimea's reunification with the country. In 2017, Moscow said that it was not considering in any way its return to the group.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Juncker Teaches Trump EU Trade Policy Using Flashcards – Reports
    Juncker Told Trump EU Would Help US Deal With 'China Problem' – Trump Adviser
    Juncker at Talks With Trump: EU, US Are 'Close Partners, Not Enemies'
    Tags:
    Brexit, G7, European Union, Jean-Claude Juncker
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse